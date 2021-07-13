Celina Pursuit Still Ongoing

Tuesday, 13th Jul 2021 12:16 TWTD understands Town’s pursuit of former loanee Bersant Celina is still ongoing with a loan deal now looking more likely than an immediate permanent move. As previously reported, discussions regarding the ambitious recruitment of the 24-year-old Kosovan international, who is currently with French side Dijon, have been in progress for a number of weeks with the forward understood to be seriously considering the chance to return to Portman Road. We understand a loan with a view to a permanent switch next summer is now looking more likely than a full-time move now but with conversations between the parties continuing. Dijon were relegated from Ligue 1 in 2020/21 after finishing bottom of the table and Celina looks certain to depart this summer. In addition to Town, clubs from higher divisions are also keen with Championship sides Hull City - who are currently subject to a transfer embargo - and Coventry, and teams from the Dutch top flight, where Celina previously played on loan with FC Twente, having been linked. Celina spent 2016/17 on loan with the Blues from Manchester City, making 26 starts and 12 sub appearances, scoring eight times, in a successful spell under Mick McCarthy’s management. Norway-raised Celina left City for Swansea in the summer of 2018 for £3 million - having made one senior start and three sub appearances for the Citizens - and went on to make 65 starts and 14 sub appearances for the Swans, scoring 10 times, before being sold to Dijon for a reported £2.7 million in September 2020, signing a four-year contract. During 2020/21, 5ft 11in tall Celina made 26 starts and seven sub appearances in all competitions for Dijon without finding the net. Capped by the Norwegians at U16, U17 and U21 levels, Celina subsequently switched allegiance to his native Kosovo for whom he has played U21 and senior games. He has now taken his full caps total to 29, scoring twice. Meanwhile, former Town trialist Quevin Castro has joined West Brom on a two-year deal with the option of a further season. Thetford-raised Castro, 19, spent time with the Blues in the summer of 2019 and also featured for the U23s in November last year, and also spent time on trial with a number of other clubs, including Arsenal and Chelsea, while playing for a number of sides in non-league.

Photo: Matchday Images



Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.



Page:

1



JimmyJooJarJee added 12:28 - Jul 13

I think I prefer a loan move. He works hard and is a good team player and plays well for the season we can make the move permanent next summer, if he doesn't perform we don't have his wages to pay next season. 0

OsborneOneNil added 12:29 - Jul 13

Nice 0

Karlosfandangal added 12:35 - Jul 13

If he plays as he did for McCarthy he will rip this league apart 0

Page:

1

You need to login in order to post your comments