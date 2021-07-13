More Championship Clubs Linked With Downes
Tuesday, 13th Jul 2021 13:28
Bristol City, Middlesbrough, Nottingham Forest and Stoke City are the latest clubs to be linked with Blues midfielder Flynn Downes.
The 22-year-old is currently training with the U23s having expressed a desire to move on this summer.
Earlier today, AFC Bournemouth were linked with the former England U19 international, while Peterborough and Barnsley had previously been reported to be among his suitors.
Now, according to Football Insider, the Robins, Boro, Forest and the Potters have made their interest known.
Downes was the subject of two bids from Crystal Palace last summer, the highest £1.6 million, and the Brentwood-born schemer subsequently handed in a transfer request.
However, after a disappointing 2020/21 and with the market less than buoyant during this close season, it would be a big surprise if Town achieved a fee at that level.
Downes is contracted to the Blues until the summer of 2022 with the club having an option for a further season.
