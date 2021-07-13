More Championship Clubs Linked With Downes

Tuesday, 13th Jul 2021 13:28 Bristol City, Middlesbrough, Nottingham Forest and Stoke City are the latest clubs to be linked with Blues midfielder Flynn Downes. The 22-year-old is currently training with the U23s having expressed a desire to move on this summer. Earlier today, AFC Bournemouth were linked with the former England U19 international, while Peterborough and Barnsley had previously been reported to be among his suitors. Now, according to Football Insider, the Robins, Boro, Forest and the Potters have made their interest known. Downes was the subject of two bids from Crystal Palace last summer, the highest £1.6 million, and the Brentwood-born schemer subsequently handed in a transfer request. However, after a disappointing 2020/21 and with the market less than buoyant during this close season, it would be a big surprise if Town achieved a fee at that level. Downes is contracted to the Blues until the summer of 2022 with the club having an option for a further season.

Photo: Matchday Images



JackSted added 13:37 - Jul 13

All clubs with a lot of money. Hopefully we can get a bidding war going as well as a hefty sell on fee 2

Linkboy13 added 13:41 - Jul 13

Sell to the highest bidder.Cant beat a bit of competition. How about an exchange deal with the Middlesborough full back that we were interested in. 2

xrayspecs added 13:41 - Jul 13

Bristol City supporting friend has told me that they have very limited funds to strengthen the team. They were also in for Piggott apparently. 0

Suffolkboy added 13:41 - Jul 13

Most important is that FD finds a new footballing ‘home ‘ , moves forward with his promising career ,and thar ITFC facilitate efficiently and smoothly .

COYB -1

markchips added 13:42 - Jul 13

Time to go. He is not going to play so best moved on ASAP. Jackson too but will be interesting to see who will take him. 1

chepstowblue added 13:48 - Jul 13

Surely Colchester as well ?!! 0

wezley53 added 13:50 - Jul 13

It will be a shame to see him go, i think we could have tried harder to keep him. He was always physically hard enough to sort out any bully boys and also protect our brittle midfield. I for one will be sad to see him go but i wish him success and happiness in the future. 1

BlueBlood90 added 13:53 - Jul 13

Suffolkboy



I couldn't care less about Downes' new footballing 'home'. He doesn't want to be here so sell him to the highest bidder or stay in the U23s as far as I'm concerned. 1

Bluearmy_81 added 13:58 - Jul 13

Far more faith in Ashton getting a decent price for him thank Evans. 1m at least. Use it to get Crooks in 1

