Clubs to Play For Trophy Honouring Fan

Tuesday, 13th Jul 2021 18:32 This evening’s friendly between the Blues and Bury Town will for the first time be played for the Martin Swallow Challenge Trophy in honour of a fan’s service and outstanding contribution to both clubs. The trophy has been funded by the ITFC Supporters Club who have outlined why it has been instigated. “Tonight we will recognise one of our own. Tonight’s game between Bury Town and Ipswich Town will be played for the Martin Swallow Challenge Trophy which has been funded by Ipswich Town Supporters Club. “Martin has supported Ipswich since 1981, joined the ITFC Fans Forum in 2009 and successfully stood for election to the official Ipswich Town Supporters Club committee in 2011. He became vice-chairman in 2017, a position he still holds today. “Martin has followed the club everywhere from the Premier League to pre-season friendlies. His contribution does not end there, he has also helped sponsor up and coming players including Tom Eastman, Tommy Smith and Josh Carson. “When not supporting Ipswich, he has also been helping Bury Town. He has driven the team bus, been a steward and also the stadium announcer whilst also helping with the club’s hospitality. “Throughout lockdown Martin continued to contribute to all our ITFC Supporters Club Zoom meetings. Towards the end of lockdown, Martin informed the committee that he had been diagnosed with a brain tumour. “We at the ITFC Supporters Club committee decided we should recognise Martin’s long-serving and outstanding contribution he has made to both the clubs he loves. “With kind permission from Bury Town Football Club and with agreement from Ipswich Town tonight’s game will be played for the Trophy in his name and presented by him to the winning team. “It is our hope that the trophy will be played for between the two clubs each year in pre-season to represent Martin’s dedication to both clubs for many years. “We wish Martin well in his continuing health battle and hope both the clubs go on to enjoy success in their forthcoming campaigns.”

Photo: ITSC



