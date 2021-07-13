Quartet Start at Bury

Tuesday, 13th Jul 2021 19:08 Kayden Jackson, Teddy Bishop, Myles Kenlock and Brett McGavin all start for the Blues at Bury Town this evening (KO 7.30pm). The quartet are among the senior players who are currently training with the U23s squad. The rest of the side is made up of U18s with none of the senior players who played the first half of Saturday’s 1-0 win at Dartford having travelled to West Suffolk. It’s likely that the entire team will be changed at half-time as is common at this stage of pre-season. Town: Ridd, Agbaje, Kenlock, McGavin, Stewart, Armin, Valentine, Chirewa, Jackson, Bishop, Humphreys.

Photo: Matchday Images



Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.



Page:

1



90z added 19:19 - Jul 13

Some very promising youngsters in there! 1

Ebantiass added 20:05 - Jul 13

Really hope Cook is a man of his word and those putting in a shift and doing the business get to come back into the first team squad which would only make it stronger. 0

Page:

1

You need to login in order to post your comments