Quartet Start at Bury
Tuesday, 13th Jul 2021 19:08
Kayden Jackson, Teddy Bishop, Myles Kenlock and Brett McGavin all start for the Blues at Bury Town this evening (KO 7.30pm).
The quartet are among the senior players who are currently training with the U23s squad.
The rest of the side is made up of U18s with none of the senior players who played the first half of Saturday’s 1-0 win at Dartford having travelled to West Suffolk.
It’s likely that the entire team will be changed at half-time as is common at this stage of pre-season.
Town: Ridd, Agbaje, Kenlock, McGavin, Stewart, Armin, Valentine, Chirewa, Jackson, Bishop, Humphreys.
Photo: Matchday Images
Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.
You need to login in order to post your comments
|
Blogs 279 bloggers
The Best PM in My Life by essexccc
Being born in 1957, I think I have lived through the leadership of 12 Prime Ministers. I don't know which of them I regard as the best, although I regard the current one, the amoral, lying and self-seeking one, as without doubt, the worst.
Reflections On the Change of Ownership at Ipswich by PhilR
I am in my late 50s and have supported the club for as long as I can remember.
Power of Motivation by LegendRay
The strangest and most disappointing aspect of this season has been lack of bounce.
Demolition Man by tractorboykent
Paul Cook isn’t a man to mince words. Even though we are all sick of the continuing spiral of underachievement at Town, it was nevertheless still a bit of a shock to hear him lay into the 18 that capitulated to Wimbledon in what he described before kick-off as a season defining match.
Here We Go by tractorboykent
For a club recently described as Britain’s unhappiest, it may seem odd that Town fans are suddenly awash with optimism now that the deal is done.
Ipswich Town Polls
[ Vote here ]