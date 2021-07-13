Former Blues Skipper Edwards Nets Decisive Spot-Kick For Bury

Tuesday, 13th Jul 2021 22:04 by Russell Claydon Former Town skipper Carlos Edwards netted the decisive penalty as Bury Town beat a very young Blues side - augmented in the first half by Teddy Bishop, Kayden Jackson, Myles Kenlock and Brett McGavin - 5-3 on penalties at the Denny Bros Ram Meadow Stadium following a 1-1 draw to claim the inaugural Martin Swallow Challenge Trophy. Ipswich Town Supporters' Club had revealed shortly ahead of kick-off that the west and east Suffolk clubs would play their pre-season friendly for a trophy dedicated to Bury's PA announcer Martin Swallow. The Bury St Edmunds resident, who has also been an active ITSC committee member and dedicated to following both clubs, has been battling a brain tumour over the past two years. But he made it back to be the man on the microphone for the eagerly-anticipated match, not knowing he had a trophy to present. In front of Town manager Paul Cook it was former Ipswich captain Edwards, 41, introduced as a second-half substitute, who played the leading role in deciding the destiny of the trophy. The former Trinidad & Tobago international forced home a 71st minute equaliser to Cameron Humphries' eighth-minute opener for Town. With no goals following it saw the game end in front of a Covid-restricted capacity of 675 with a penalty shootout. Bury's players were impeccable from the spot, having started first, with Ipswich's second penalty, from new first-year scholar Jack Manly, saved by Ben Mayhew. It left Edwards, as the fifth taker, to have the crowning glory for the hosts, with the former Sunderland winger cooly despatching. Jackson, Bishop, Kenlock and McGavin, who have all been training with Ipswich's U23s squad, all started alongside players from the U18s side who reached the FA Youth Cup semi-final last season. Jackson led the line in a 4-2-3-1 formation with Humphries, Bishop and Nico Valentine, another new first year, behind him. There was no Bury debut for Norwich City loan goalkeeper Sam Blair, with the season-long deal still waiting for paperwork to go through. It meant Ben Mayhew got another outing for his hometown club. While it was a familiar Bury line-up to last season's crowd there was a potential new recruit on the bench in the shape of midfielder Ryan Auger, who has been with divisional rivals Soham Town Rangers. Despite being the hosts, it was Bury who were wearing their change orange shirts, with Ipswich yet to release their new away kit. It was a lively start to the game with Ipswich quickly carving out some early openings.

Joe White blocked a Bishop shot before Humphries sent Edwin Agbaje's low centre well over the crossbar. Jackson was proving a handful for the Bury defence and he pulled the ball back well for Valentine in the seventh minute with Mayhew getting a good low hand to keep it out. But the former Soccer AM goalkeeper could do nothing to stop the visitors opening the scoring in the eighth minute. Jackson was again causing problems as he burst down the inside right channel before putting in a precise low cross to pick out the unchecked run of Humphries who slid the ball into the roof of the net. Mayhew produced a good save to deny Jackson in the 11th minute, after he turned the Bury defence inside out. Bury, who had seen some good ball early on without threatening, had their first shot in the 17th minute, but it was a wayward high and wide long-range effort from former Blues youngster Cemal Ramadan. Soon after, Jake Chambers Shaw fired over the crossbar from just outside the area while in a similar position up the other end Bishop went close with a curling effort. Mayhew pulled off a good low save to deny Humphries a second conversion from a Jackson cross in the 22nd minute. Bury began to enjoy a better spell of possession and on the half-hour mark had their first shot on target, Ramadan's twisting header from a deep Will Gardner cross easily held by Ridd. A few minutes later Ryan Jolland had saw his shot well blocked by the sliding Stewart before Chambers-Shaw's weak low effort to the goalkeeper from long-range. There was no further chances before the half-time whistle went with Ipswich feeling they could and should have gone in with a more comfortable lead, though Bury boss Ben Chenery would have been pleased with the way they grew into it. As was the case in Saturday's opening pre-season friendly at Dartford, it was a completely changed Ipswich Town XI which emerged for the second half, while Bury showed no switches of personnel. The crowd enjoyed Mayhew living dangerously by doing a complete turn on the ball when put under pressure while Town's changed keeper Jack Catley rushed out of his area to clear a long pass up the other end. The opening of the second half had lacked the intensity of the first and in the 56th minute Chenery decided it was time to freshen things up with a quadruple substitution. On came former Ipswich captain Edwards along with Taylor Hastings, trialist Ryan Auger and Ryan Stafford with Ollie Fenn, also a former Blues academy youngster, Ramadan, Jolland and Max Maughn all departing. The changes nearly brought a quick equaliser but Stafford saw his left-foot curling effort from the edge of the area clip the top of the crossbar following Ryan Horne's deep cross just before the hour mark. There was no doubt Gerard Buabo should have doubled Ipswich's advantage in the 62nd minute when he broke into area with no one around him, but his blazed his effort well over. Six minutes later, Bury made another two changes with youngsters Angus Mills and Ben Haddock replacing Olly Hughes and Ryan Horne. Manly found the hands of Mayhew from outside the area in the 70th minute, but within a minute the home fans were celebrating an equaliser. Chambers Shaw sent a cross-field pass over to the right for substitute Haddock and his low cross was well blocked by a covering defender before Edwards stabbed it into the net. The young Ipswich side responded well with Fin Barbrook slamming the ball against the right-hand post on the half volley after Mayhew failed to properly claim a hanging cross. Bury soon broke up the other end and sub Angus Mills saw his shot well blocked by a defender. It looked Ipswich's second was set to arrive in the 79th minute but Mayhew produced a great low stop at the near post to deny Barbrook, who had been picked out unmarked. With five minutes to go and play going from end to end, Tyrese Osbourne was found on Ipswich's left-hand side all alone but after driving inside he fired over the angle of post and bar. Things began to get frantic heading into the final three minutes with Bury bodies blocking several shots in the area before Buabo fired over. But with no goals following ahead of the final whistle it was announced there would be a penalty shootout to decide the outcome of the trophy. Chambers Shaw, Mayhew, Stafford and Hastings all despatched for Bury ahead of Edwards finishing things off. Phil Moodie, Osbourne and Jesse Nwabueze had converted for Ipswich. With so many matches having been played out in behind closed doors involving Ipswich while Bury's season was scrapped again, it provided an enjoyable night for those in attendance. But in particular, the smile on Martin Swallow's face certainly provided a priceless moment for his friends and family. Bury Town: Mayhew, Hood, Gardner, Jolland, Fenn, White, Chambers Shaw, Horne, Hughes, Ramadan, Maughn. Used subs: Stafford, Auger, Edwards, Hastings, Haddock, Mills, Foreman. Town first half: Ridd, Agbaje, Kenlock, McGavin, Stewart, Armin, Valentine, Chirewa, Jackson, Bishop, Humphreys. Town second half: Catley, Cousens, Stephenson, Bradshaw, H Barbrook, Moodie, F Barbrook, Osbourne, Manly, Buabo, Nwabueze. Referee: Alan Dale. Att: 675.

algarvefan added 22:31 - Jul 13

Sounds like a good outing for both sides played in the right spirit. Well done Bury winning on penalties, and the trophy. Not much to learn for the first team but Paul Cook has been able to run an eye over the younger players, maybe there is a gem there somewhere??? 0

PinstripeBlue added 22:42 - Jul 13

What have Kayden Jackson, Teddy Bishop, Myles Kenlock and Brett McGavin done to deserve this? Not a management style I recognise. If you are manager of people this is not how to do it. 3

itfchorry added 22:52 - Jul 13

That Carlos Edwards- He’s taking the bus !



What a great player - 0

warkie added 23:01 - Jul 13

Pinstripe. I wonder too. I don't know what's going on behind the scenes but it doesn't seem to be good manmanaging. But who am I to know? I only hope it turns out to be good for the team in the end. 1

trublulax added 23:05 - Jul 13

PinstripeBlue - I quite agree. Especially McGavin. Time will tell I guess…



0

BeattiesBackPocket added 23:06 - Jul 13

Pinstripe and warkie so you want players at the club who have collectively let us down or come of smiling after a home defeat to bottom teams or want to move on? I don’t I want people playing for the shirt. The Swindon at home game convinced me that the crop of players past few years aren’t good enough or playing for the shirt which is why most who have left have gone to smaller or league two clubs that’s how good they are -1

