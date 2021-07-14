Gibbs Set For Norwich Subject to Compensation Agreement

Wednesday, 14th Jul 2021 12:06 TWTD understands former Blues youngster Liam Gibbs’s move to Norwich City will be confirmed once the clubs have agreed compensation. We understand the 18-year-old will sign a long-term deal with the Canaries after compensation has been set. Discussions between the clubs are ongoing with the Blues expected to receive a figure which is likely to be somewhere around the £500,000 mark. If the clubs are unable to come to an accord, then the matter will go to a tribunal with Norwich confirming his signing while the issue remains ongoing. As reported a fortnight ago, last-gasp talks between Town and Gibbs broke down on June 30th, the final day of his existing Blues deal, the club having offered a new contract late last year. TWTD revealed in January that Gibbs was yet to sign the new terms offered by Town with his contract up this summer and no one-year option included in his previous deal. While the midfielder, who made his League One debut in the home game against Charlton last season, was keen to stay at Portman Road, he was unwilling to commit to the deal as it stood, although we understand the two parties weren’t too far apart. Norwich had long been keeping an eye on the Bury St Edmund-based youngster’s situation and were the long-time frontrunners for his signature, while Leeds, Brighton, Rangers and Southampton were among the other clubs to have previously shown interest. As the end of his contract drew closer, the club made no new overtures as other interested clubs monitored the situation before the deadline-day talks. In addition to his one League One appearance for the Blues, Gibbs, who was one of the stars of Town’s U18s’ FA Youth Cup run, also made two EFL Trophy starts and one sub appearance.

Photo: Matchday Images



Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.



Page:

1



hoppy added 12:12 - Jul 14

When compensation is agreed for a situation like this, is that the end of it, or is there a way of getting a sell-on percentage as well in future for any further profit? 0

ipswich134 added 12:14 - Jul 14

Sign. That’s bad . Let’s get it league 1 ASAP! 0

PhilTWTD added 12:17 - Jul 14

hoppy



Think the clubs can agree whatever they like. 0

MattinLondon added 12:25 - Jul 14

Phil - just a couple of questions.



If your understanding that the two parties weren’t too far apart, does this mean that we offered him (for example) a three year deal but he only wanted a two year contract?



If Cook really wanted to keep hold of this lad would the club have agreed to his agents demands?





1

arc added 12:27 - Jul 14

I wonder if he was given his league debut in part to secure a better price at a tribunal. Good luck to the lad—I'm sorry it's Norwich, but we can hardly blame him for wanting to move onwards and upwards with his career. 0

Timefliesbyintheblue added 12:27 - Jul 14

Good luck to the young man. It is a known fact that Category 1 status can give him a better chance to improve his career. There are no guarantees of course but hey on the positive side think of it as £500, 000 perhaps for someone that has only played one league game. 1

Edmundo added 12:28 - Jul 14

Bit of a slap in the face: we just seem unable to bring our youngsters through from U18 promise to 1st team fulfilment. It pains me to say it, but Norwich do have a far better record on that front. And they are 2 divisions above us. And Category 1.

We've got a long road ahead of us....

Good luck Liam, hope you get a good deal, and then move on from Norwich quickly! 1

johnwarksshorts added 12:32 - Jul 14

I always liked this lad, he's got great potential. Thought he should have had much more game time during Lambert's tenure. Gutted to see him going to Naarwich. 0

vanmunt added 12:34 - Jul 14

If he doesn't want to be here why should I care where he goes... don't let the door hit you on the way out. 2

trncbluearmy added 12:38 - Jul 14

With so much good going on this is a real downer



What is the point of having the academy? 1

WhoisJimmyJuan added 12:42 - Jul 14

500k could he useful in the short term. Thinking Crooks for example. Hope there will be some sell-on clauses though. 0

chappie added 12:44 - Jul 14

If he hasn’t shown the real desire to stay and have fire in his belly, as seems to be the yardstick for Cook/ITFC, then I can understand us not bending over backwards to keep him. No doubt he’s been aware of bigger teams interested in him and is attracted by the money and prospects of playing in higher leagues. I’m sure he’ll go on to do well, though hopefully not at NCFC. 0

Karlosfandangal added 12:45 - Jul 14

Shame, however I would guess that Ipswich pay good money as Joe pigott could have gone to a Championship side.



So would guess the club would not go to Gibbs demands.



But who know as there is two sides to a story.

Think he will be lucky to get in the Norwich team but a good opportunity to improve 0

warkie added 12:46 - Jul 14

Bad in so many ways. 1

Pencilpete added 12:49 - Jul 14

500k plus a sell on clause for a player with 1 First team appearance isn't that bad a deal



Theres no guarantee he will make anything of himself and if he does then we will get a chunk of the profit, same as the tribunal set when we signed Cresswell from Tranmere



Casting aside the rivalry its a dreadful career move - like most youngsters snapped up in this fashion he will sit in their u23s for the next 5 years and probably get loaned out countless times



if he genuinely thinks thats better than vying for a place in an ambitious League 1 club then good luck to him, next season when both clubs are in the championship we will see what a good decision that really was ....... 1

Europablue added 12:54 - Jul 14

As much as it pains me to see the academy lads leave, we need to focus on getting into the Championship to even try to compete with other clubs for our best players. 0

Page:

1

You need to login in order to post your comments