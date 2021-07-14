Gibbs Set For Norwich Subject to Compensation Agreement
Wednesday, 14th Jul 2021 12:06
TWTD understands former Blues youngster Liam Gibbs’s move to Norwich City will be confirmed once the clubs have agreed compensation.
We understand the 18-year-old will sign a long-term deal with the Canaries after compensation has been set. Discussions between the clubs are ongoing with the Blues expected to receive a figure which is likely to be somewhere around the £500,000 mark.
If the clubs are unable to come to an accord, then the matter will go to a tribunal with Norwich confirming his signing while the issue remains ongoing.
As reported a fortnight ago, last-gasp talks between Town and Gibbs broke down on June 30th, the final day of his existing Blues deal, the club having offered a new contract late last year.
TWTD revealed in January that Gibbs was yet to sign the new terms offered by Town with his contract up this summer and no one-year option included in his previous deal.
While the midfielder, who made his League One debut in the home game against Charlton last season, was keen to stay at Portman Road, he was unwilling to commit to the deal as it stood, although we understand the two parties weren’t too far apart.
Norwich had long been keeping an eye on the Bury St Edmund-based youngster’s situation and were the long-time frontrunners for his signature, while Leeds, Brighton, Rangers and Southampton were among the other clubs to have previously shown interest.
As the end of his contract drew closer, the club made no new overtures as other interested clubs monitored the situation before the deadline-day talks.
In addition to his one League One appearance for the Blues, Gibbs, who was one of the stars of Town’s U18s’ FA Youth Cup run, also made two EFL Trophy starts and one sub appearance.
Photo: Matchday Images
Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.
You need to login in order to post your comments
|
Blogs 279 bloggers
The Best PM in My Life by essexccc
Being born in 1957, I think I have lived through the leadership of 12 Prime Ministers. I don't know which of them I regard as the best, although I regard the current one, the amoral, lying and self-seeking one, as without doubt, the worst.
Reflections On the Change of Ownership at Ipswich by PhilR
I am in my late 50s and have supported the club for as long as I can remember.
Power of Motivation by LegendRay
The strangest and most disappointing aspect of this season has been lack of bounce.
Demolition Man by tractorboykent
Paul Cook isn’t a man to mince words. Even though we are all sick of the continuing spiral of underachievement at Town, it was nevertheless still a bit of a shock to hear him lay into the 18 that capitulated to Wimbledon in what he described before kick-off as a season defining match.
Here We Go by tractorboykent
For a club recently described as Britain’s unhappiest, it may seem odd that Town fans are suddenly awash with optimism now that the deal is done.
Ipswich Town Polls
[ Vote here ]