Town Closing in on MK Dons Midfielder Fraser
Wednesday, 14th Jul 2021 18:59
TWTD understands Town are closing in on the signing of MK Dons midfielder Scott Fraser.
We understand the 26-year-old Scot, who primarily plays as an attacking central midfielder, has been at Portman Road today for talks regarding a move to the Blues, however, with the deal not yet done.
Still in contract for another year, it’s likely that Town have agreed a high six-figure fee for Fraser’s services.
Last night, MK boss Russell Martin revealed that his club had turned down an offer for Fraser, who as a result was left out of their 3-1 friendly victory over King's Lynn.
It now seems certain that it was Town who made that bid and have subsequently improved what was on the table.
“We've rejected a bid, a good bid but discussions are ongoing and I didn't think it was right to include him tonight," Martin told the MK Citizen. "There has been a lot of discussion about his future over the summer.
“He's come back and trained and is in great condition, but then it's come to light about this interest. People have eight weeks to get business done, but then wait to do it two weeks into pre-season. But that's all I can tell you really - we'll wait to see how that works out.
"We know what Scotty can bring, we saw it last season. If he stays, brilliant, fantastic. But if we get to a point when it's a good deal for everyone then so be it. We have players ready and lined up to take the mantle."
Fraser started his career with hometown club Dundee United during which time he spent a spell on loan with Airdrieonians.
In 2018 he moved on to Burton Albion, then after two years at the Pirelli Stadium departed for the Dons, for whom he made 45 starts and five sub appearances last season, scoring 14 times.
Fraser looks set to become the club’s eighth signing of the summer and the second this week following the recruitment of Joe Pigott from AFC Wimbledon.
Photo: Action Images
Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.
You need to login in order to post your comments
|
Blogs 279 bloggers
The Best PM in My Life by essexccc
Being born in 1957, I think I have lived through the leadership of 12 Prime Ministers. I don't know which of them I regard as the best, although I regard the current one, the amoral, lying and self-seeking one, as without doubt, the worst.
Reflections On the Change of Ownership at Ipswich by PhilR
I am in my late 50s and have supported the club for as long as I can remember.
Power of Motivation by LegendRay
The strangest and most disappointing aspect of this season has been lack of bounce.
Demolition Man by tractorboykent
Paul Cook isn’t a man to mince words. Even though we are all sick of the continuing spiral of underachievement at Town, it was nevertheless still a bit of a shock to hear him lay into the 18 that capitulated to Wimbledon in what he described before kick-off as a season defining match.
Here We Go by tractorboykent
For a club recently described as Britain’s unhappiest, it may seem odd that Town fans are suddenly awash with optimism now that the deal is done.
Ipswich Town Polls
[ Vote here ]