Town Closing in on MK Dons Midfielder Fraser

Wednesday, 14th Jul 2021 18:59 TWTD understands Town are closing in on the signing of MK Dons midfielder Scott Fraser. We understand the 26-year-old Scot, who primarily plays as an attacking central midfielder, has been at Portman Road today for talks regarding a move to the Blues, however, with the deal not yet done. Still in contract for another year, it’s likely that Town have agreed a high six-figure fee for Fraser’s services. Last night, MK boss Russell Martin revealed that his club had turned down an offer for Fraser, who as a result was left out of their 3-1 friendly victory over King's Lynn. It now seems certain that it was Town who made that bid and have subsequently improved what was on the table. “We've rejected a bid, a good bid but discussions are ongoing and I didn't think it was right to include him tonight," Martin told the MK Citizen. "There has been a lot of discussion about his future over the summer. “He's come back and trained and is in great condition, but then it's come to light about this interest. People have eight weeks to get business done, but then wait to do it two weeks into pre-season. But that's all I can tell you really - we'll wait to see how that works out. "We know what Scotty can bring, we saw it last season. If he stays, brilliant, fantastic. But if we get to a point when it's a good deal for everyone then so be it. We have players ready and lined up to take the mantle." Fraser started his career with hometown club Dundee United during which time he spent a spell on loan with Airdrieonians. In 2018 he moved on to Burton Albion, then after two years at the Pirelli Stadium departed for the Dons, for whom he made 45 starts and five sub appearances last season, scoring 14 times. Fraser looks set to become the club’s eighth signing of the summer and the second this week following the recruitment of Joe Pigott from AFC Wimbledon.

Photo: Action Images



JimmyJazz added 19:02 - Jul 14

He knows how to take a penalty that's for sure 1

JimmyJooJarJee added 19:04 - Jul 14

Sounds great. 14 goals last season at this level 👍 0

ShropshireBluenago09 added 19:04 - Jul 14

Another great signing 0

