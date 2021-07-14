Town Confirm Fraser Signing

Wednesday, 14th Jul 2021 20:01 Town have confirmed the signing of MK Dons midfielder Scott Fraser on a three-year deal for an undisclosed fee. TWTD revealed earlier this evening that the 26-year-old Scot, who primarily plays as an attacking central midfielder, had been at Portman Road today to formalise the details on his move to the Blues. Fraser was still in contract for another year and it’s likely that Town have agreed a high six-figure fee for Fraser’s services. Hull City and Wigan Athletic were among the clubs previously linked. “This felt right, coming here after speaking to the manager and [CEO] Mark [Ashton],” Fraser told iFollow Ipswich. “I have seen the players the club have signed recently and it’s a massive club that clearly wants to go places so I’m delighted to be part of it. “I have always said that I have wanted to play in the Championship and then push on from there but I didn’t want to go to a club a level up just to say I had played at that standard. “If the opportunity came along, I wanted to join a club that had ambitions to get in the Championship and not just survive, but to kick on from there and when I spoke to Mark and the gaffer here, that is what I took from it.” Town boss Paul Cook added: “It’s our second signing in three days and I am absolutely delighted. “Scott is 26 years of age and has played in England for a number of years. “He was blossoming at Burton and then took it up another level at MK Dons where he was one of the standout players in the division last season. It’s great to have him here.” Fraser started his career with hometown club Dundee United during which time he spent a spell on loan with Airdrieonians. In 2018 he moved on to Burton Albion, then after two years at the Pirelli Stadium departed for the Dons, for whom he made 45 starts and five sub appearances last season, scoring 14 times. Fraser becomes the club’s eighth signing of the summer and the second this week following the recruitment of Joe Pigott from AFC Wimbledon. We understand the recruitment of Fraser doesn’t end the Blues' pursuit of Rotherham midfielder Matt Crooks.

Photo: ITFC



Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.



Page:

1



handslikeplates added 20:02 - Jul 14

Happy days, great player. It’s taking shape! 1

Moriarty added 20:02 - Jul 14

Welcome and good luck! 2

jas0999 added 20:06 - Jul 14

Superb! 1

midastouch added 20:07 - Jul 14

Just watched a couple of videos of him playing. He knows how to pass it forwards (I can tell he loves to thread a through ball) which is a good place to start for an attacking midfielder. Hopefully he can do the business for us. Can't say too much as only watched a couple of highlight videos but he does like to get forwards by the looks of it and try and make something positive happen. Looking forward to see how he does for us. 0

BeattiesBackPocket added 20:12 - Jul 14

Responsible for 20 goals in 44 games great signing and welcome to the club.



I’m sure a handful on here will still moan especially the same ones who moaned about signing a striker who scored 22 goals in this league last season!



36 goals in last two players signed great work from Ashton, Cook and owners. 7

Dissboyitfc added 20:12 - Jul 14

Weare finally getting goals into this team! 3

buzbyblue added 20:14 - Jul 14

Excellent! hopefully this season we have the midfield to not only supply quality balls into the box for the strikers, but scoring themselves as well 3

Dissboyitfc added 20:14 - Jul 14

we are 0

Cloddyseedbed added 20:14 - Jul 14

Also just watched youtube highlights of him. Just in brief clips he looks very forward and positive thinking with a lovely eye for passes to forwards making runs. In one of the clips he out muscles Dozzell with ease. Looks a good signing at a good age. I'm very excited at what we are building. 3

BaddowBlue1 added 20:15 - Jul 14

Love it "under the radar" until he is in the building talking terms, well done again to Mr Ashton and team for getting another quality player over the line. Would like a Centre Back or two to come in if possible. 2

BlueArrow added 20:15 - Jul 14

Welcome to the Towen Fraser 0

SpiritOfJohn added 20:17 - Jul 14

Another excellent signing. Like the fact that he made 45 starts last season and performed consistently well. We will have some exciting attacking options so looks like Cook will be able to significantly up the entertainment on offer at FPR, after many years in the doldrums. 2

mojo added 20:18 - Jul 14

That was quick. Good business town and good not to be bullied by Rotheram 1

1960H added 20:23 - Jul 14

Excellent news, things are taking shape 1

ipswich134 added 20:24 - Jul 14

Looks like we are a force going forward this season ! Can’t wait for the season to start ! 1

WhoisJimmyJuan added 20:25 - Jul 14

Wow! Where did that come from? Excellent news. Its clear PC wants established pros in his team rather than has-beens and might-be's. Bet Lambo and McM are frowning at the amount of backing PC is getting! 1

Alan_Handsome added 20:27 - Jul 14

So this is what it's like supporting a team with ambitions. Happy Days. 0

ShropshireBluenago09 added 20:30 - Jul 14

Great signing-as above, we still need Matt Crooks as well 0

dirtydingusmagee added 20:31 - Jul 14

no denying Ashton is a man who gets things done , no stirring around for dregs at the bottom of the barrel, as we have been used to .Another good signing if you go by the stats,nice one Welcome to ITFC Scott.Looks like the rebuild is going well . coyb 0

TimmyH added 20:37 - Jul 14

Well whatever the disclosed fee was it was 'significant' according to the Hull Daily News where Hull were after him but their offer was rejected and we nipped in...so if a Championship side were after him he must have the potential and his goals/assists prove this from last season. Welcome Scott all the best! 0

FromIpswichToPhoenix added 20:40 - Jul 14

Welcome! 0

Page:

1

You need to login in order to post your comments