Town Confirm Fraser Signing
Wednesday, 14th Jul 2021 20:01
Town have confirmed the signing of MK Dons midfielder Scott Fraser on a three-year deal for an undisclosed fee.
TWTD revealed earlier this evening that the 26-year-old Scot, who primarily plays as an attacking central midfielder, had been at Portman Road today to formalise the details on his move to the Blues.
Fraser was still in contract for another year and it’s likely that Town have agreed a high six-figure fee for Fraser’s services. Hull City and Wigan Athletic were among the clubs previously linked.
“This felt right, coming here after speaking to the manager and [CEO] Mark [Ashton],” Fraser told iFollow Ipswich.
“I have seen the players the club have signed recently and it’s a massive club that clearly wants to go places so I’m delighted to be part of it.
“I have always said that I have wanted to play in the Championship and then push on from there but I didn’t want to go to a club a level up just to say I had played at that standard.
“If the opportunity came along, I wanted to join a club that had ambitions to get in the Championship and not just survive, but to kick on from there and when I spoke to Mark and the gaffer here, that is what I took from it.”
Town boss Paul Cook added: “It’s our second signing in three days and I am absolutely delighted.
“Scott is 26 years of age and has played in England for a number of years.
“He was blossoming at Burton and then took it up another level at MK Dons where he was one of the standout players in the division last season. It’s great to have him here.”
Fraser started his career with hometown club Dundee United during which time he spent a spell on loan with Airdrieonians.
In 2018 he moved on to Burton Albion, then after two years at the Pirelli Stadium departed for the Dons, for whom he made 45 starts and five sub appearances last season, scoring 14 times.
Fraser becomes the club’s eighth signing of the summer and the second this week following the recruitment of Joe Pigott from AFC Wimbledon.
We understand the recruitment of Fraser doesn’t end the Blues' pursuit of Rotherham midfielder Matt Crooks.
Photo: ITFC
