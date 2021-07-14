Fraser: Clear This Club Wants to Go Places
Wednesday, 14th Jul 2021 20:37
New Blues signing Scott Fraser says it’s clear Town want to go places given the players who have been signed so far this summer.
The 26-year-old Scot, the eighth addition of the close season, has signed a three-year deal with Town, the Blues having agreed an undisclosed fee with the MK Dons.
Midfielder Fraser scored 14 times last season, his only campaign for the Dons, and nine the previous year in his second year at Burton Albion.
“Having spoken to the manager and Mark [Ashton, CEO], this move felt right," Fraser told iFollow Ipswich. “You look at the players that have been signed so far - it's clear this club wants to go places and so do I.
“I'm an attacking midfielder who likes to chip in with goals and assists, and over the last two seasons in particular I've been able to do that so that's something I want to continue here.
“I wanted to join a club that would be looking to reach the Championship but once there wouldn't just be looking to survive, but actually kick on.
“That was one of the main things I took away from the conversations with Mark and the manager.
“My goal now is to be part of a successful team here, one that is battling at the top end right the way through the season.
“I want to be one of the main men here and with that might come an international step. I feel like I have the confidence, ability and work ethic to do that.
“If I can do it on a stage like this then hopefully I can make my mark for my national team at some point as well.”
Photo: ITFC
