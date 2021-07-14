Fraser: Clear This Club Wants to Go Places

Wednesday, 14th Jul 2021 20:37 New Blues signing Scott Fraser says it’s clear Town want to go places given the players who have been signed so far this summer. The 26-year-old Scot, the eighth addition of the close season, has signed a three-year deal with Town, the Blues having agreed an undisclosed fee with the MK Dons. Midfielder Fraser scored 14 times last season, his only campaign for the Dons, and nine the previous year in his second year at Burton Albion. “Having spoken to the manager and Mark [Ashton, CEO], this move felt right," Fraser told iFollow Ipswich. “You look at the players that have been signed so far - it's clear this club wants to go places and so do I. “I'm an attacking midfielder who likes to chip in with goals and assists, and over the last two seasons in particular I've been able to do that so that's something I want to continue here. “I wanted to join a club that would be looking to reach the Championship but once there wouldn't just be looking to survive, but actually kick on. “That was one of the main things I took away from the conversations with Mark and the manager. “My goal now is to be part of a successful team here, one that is battling at the top end right the way through the season. “I want to be one of the main men here and with that might come an international step. I feel like I have the confidence, ability and work ethic to do that. “If I can do it on a stage like this then hopefully I can make my mark for my national team at some point as well.”

Photo: ITFC



terry_butchers_twin added 20:42 - Jul 14

Another highly motivated player looking to take the club places, it’s an exciting time to be o town supporter,! 0

ArnieM added 20:47 - Jul 14

The more quality players that sign for Town, the easier it will be to attract others . 4

midastouch added 20:57 - Jul 14

A player with ambition and hunger, can't fault that! 0

LonE17Blue added 20:58 - Jul 14

Great signing, Welcome to Portman Road 0

buzbyblue added 20:59 - Jul 14

Agree ArnieM, I think in the other article he mentions looking at the quality of the signings already made 0

BcarefulwhatUWish4 added 22:02 - Jul 14

As others have said, it's the snowball effect. As more quality players join, others will look at the club and decide to join too. Some of our U23 squad will also likely move on as they'll realise there is less chance to get into the first team.



I'd still like to see us sign Championship quality CB, LB, Winger and Striker (still feel we need another top striker).



4 more players and we could have a very good season ahead. 0

