Bishop's MK Dons Move Finally Set For Completion

Thursday, 15th Jul 2021 08:53

Blues midfielder Teddy Bishop’s move to the MK Dons is reportedly finally set to be confirmed.

TWTD revealed that the 25-year-old’s switch to MK was well progressed almost a month ago but with the deal still to be formalised.

However, according to Football Insider, the Town academy product is now poised to join the League One side.

It had been reported that the Dons needed to sell before they could complete the move with Town having signed midfielder Scott Fraser from them yesterday.

Speaking on Tuesday, manager Russell Martin said he hoped to gmake another addition by the end of the week but dismissed the suggestion that that was dependent on Fraser’s sale, which was completed last night.

"We're hoping to have another one done by the end of the week but I don't want to put a timeline on it,” he told the MK Citizen.

“There are three or four we want to bring in still, but when you're looking at good players, there are always others looking. We hope to get things done as soon as possible.

"These deals won't rely on selling Scott. We're working within a budget, which is smaller because of Covid, but we know what we're working with.

“We have a lot of people who want to come and play for us. It's not reliant on selling Scott. If he goes for a significant amount, hopefully we'll see a bit of that.”

As reported early in the summer, Bishop’s hometown club Cambridge United showed interest, while Portsmouth, Lincoln and Hearts were more recently linked, although the claims regarding the Scottish Premiership side were subsequently dismissed.

Bishop has been training with the U23s this summer having been told he can move on. He played what's likely to be his final game in a Town shirt at Bury Town on Tuesday.

In total, Bishop made 81 starts and 51 sub appearances for the Blues, scoring five times.





Photo: Pagepix

Town_Boy added 08:56 - Jul 15

Good swap deal 😉 2

BcarefulwhatUWish4 added 08:56 - Jul 15

Interesting move for Bishop. Good luck to him. 1

ringwoodblue added 09:00 - Jul 15

Very sad to see another of our (once) promising youngsters but the injuries set him back and he failed to live up to that promise.



Can’t see MKD challenging for promotion so he will be stuck in Lg1 for a long time but I wish him well and hope he has a shocker in the two matches against us. 1

BlueBlood90 added 09:00 - Jul 15

Teddy is one of the ones I’m quite sad to see go. He was so talented and highly rated when he first broke through and he’s still a good player now when he’s fit but he’s never fit for long and unfortunately we could never rely on him. If he can somehow manage to keep away from the injury table in the same way McGoldrick has at Sheffield Utd then I’m sure he’ll go on to have a good career. All the best Teddy. 10

Karlosfandangal added 09:01 - Jul 15

Liked Bishop.



But the hard reset is what Ipswich needed, the players Town are selling have had time to show what they could do and even dropping in to League 1 none of them really shined, so right thing to move them and free up wages for new players 14

markchips added 09:07 - Jul 15

Another decent wage removed and hopefully some sort of fee and sell on clause although I suspect this will now be his level. 3

Woolfenthen added 09:10 - Jul 15

Very much a poor mans Scott Fraser, doesnt score or assist enough and is very brittle. Has the talent but doesnt seem to have the hunger or desire required, and drifts out of games for far too long, sometimes question if hes even on the pitch. Not completed many 90 minutes in his time here, rarely lasts beyond 60 if you see him at all. Definitely a good player in there if you can get him out of his shell and producing regularly. 4

BaddowBlue1 added 09:12 - Jul 15

Hopefully this will offset the fee we have paid for Frazer. Sad to see Bishop go but I think the lad probably needs a fresh start at a new club. He goes with my best wishes for a healthy career going forward. 3

Jugsy added 09:14 - Jul 15

Think you've nailed Woolfenthen. I've always wanted him to push on but it never seems to happen. It'll be good for him to get a fresh start. Good luck Bish. 0

danchances22 added 09:15 - Jul 15

Good riddance. 7 years at ITFC and only 123apps and just the five goals. Another ‘bomb squad’ I’m delighted to see the back end of! -6

bluearmy78 added 09:19 - Jul 15

Although he never kicked on due to being plagued by injuries I wish Teddy all the best! 2

bluesman added 09:21 - Jul 15

Arguably more talent than Fraser but so much less delivery. Good deal for us. Good luck to him when he does move on 3

Rimsy added 09:21 - Jul 15

I'm sure there was some sort of player plus cash deal here. Certain we have the best of the deal. Although it wouldn't surprise me to see Bishop flourish if he can sort his fitness out, which the Town failed to do with our previously inept training and fitness regime. 2

BildestonBlue added 09:32 - Jul 15

Its always hard to let the homegrown players go knowing it could have been so different but we as a club in transition have decisions to make and lines to be drawn, as fans we have to trust the process now.

it feels like we've been hoping and praying for Teddy can stay fit for over 5 years now, and part of me was hoping the new medical staff and better club infrastructure would bring out the best in him.

personally i just hope he has a long and healthy career, its frustrating enough for fans when players are injured but i cant imagine the mental termoil for the players themselves.



All the best Bish! 6

cranky_old_tractor added 09:36 - Jul 15

Good luck Bishop. Hope you do well

1

trncbluearmy added 09:41 - Jul 15

Not sure about the hunger and desire angle some have gone for.



He fought his way back from career ending injury but was never quite the same player who at one time looked like the next KD the way he drifted past players.



Wish him nothing but success and hope he finds his mojo again. 2

tractorboybig added 09:45 - Jul 15

time will tell who has obtained the best deal

0

RobITFC added 09:47 - Jul 15

This has certainly fallen in our favour! 1

Murphys_Law added 09:55 - Jul 15

Good luck to him, showed great character to battle back from those injuries. If they can keep him fit they’ve got a good player.

Dan chances, crass comment,I’ll bet your current employer would say the same about you should you leave! 1

bluewarrior added 09:57 - Jul 15

One season wonder - injuries haven’t helped and neither has the widely reported attitude issue that he thinks he’s better than he really is. Cannot remember the last time he put in a 90 minute performance. The odd flashes aren’t enough. Goodbye and good luck but the conclusion must be that mid table league one is his level. 1

Alan_Handsome added 10:07 - Jul 15

Revs in MK must be rubbing their hands together, preparing a booth for him and stocking up on sparklers. 0

KernewekBlue added 10:08 - Jul 15

5 goals in 132 games plus dogged by injuries... unfortunately for him, not what we need.



Whilst it is always sad to see homegrown talent moving on, it has to be the best solution for all concerned.



I wish him well in his new challenge, except when he plays against us. 0

tractorboybig added 10:18 - Jul 15

bluewarrior but surely mid table league one is where he is now?

0

Razor added 10:23 - Jul 15

He will no doubt now be injury free and scoyre loads of goals!! 0