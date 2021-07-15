Town Launch Away Kit

Thursday, 15th Jul 2021 12:39 Town have unveiled their away kit for the 2021/22 season which as expected is a white shirt with black shorts and white socks. Young fans Kai, Jamie, Freia, Brennan-Tate, Tilly and Ava were invited to model the strips in the club’s photographs. “With our away kit launch we really wanted to engage with our younger fans, our next generation of supporters,” Town's head of retail Paul Macro told the club website. "What better way than for them to be part of a kit launch photo shoot! “We invited them down to Portman Road and they got to be the first supporters to see the new away kit before heading to various locations around the stadium for the photo shoot. “I think it’s exciting for a young supporter to see how things operate behind the scenes and they’ve all ended up with some really special images that they’ll be able to keep forever.” The white shirt features black three-stripe detailing down the sides and textured horizontal pinstripes through the shirt. The away kit is now available for pre-order here having been delayed with stock expected to arrive and orders set to be fulfilled towards the end of the month.

Photos: ITFC



TimmyH added 12:44 - Jul 15

Okay but you can't go wrong with just white, not sure about the adidas stripes running down from the armpit though. Anything is better than the tepid bleached blue kit of last season. 1

Blue_75 added 12:50 - Jul 15

Nice, classic Shirt. 1

BlueBlood90 added 12:50 - Jul 15

It's very plain and a bit boring. It's better than last season but it looks more like a training kit. -2

Paperboymatt added 13:03 - Jul 15

Love it....only thing I might of added would be collar as I like them otherwise...as is 0

MattinLondon added 13:31 - Jul 15

Think it’s a tad dull and lazy - what with a predominately white away shirt this will mean that there will be a third kit further down the line. 0

