Tickets on Sale For Single Friendly at Colchester
Thursday, 15th Jul 2021 16:05
Tickets for Town’s pre-season friendly at Colchester United on Tuesday 27th July, which is now a single game rather than a double-header, go on sale at 10am on Friday morning.
The fixture was originally announced as two shorter matches, one starting at 5.30pm and the other 7.45pm, but now will just be a single traditional 90-minute game starting at 7.45pm.
Tickets go on sale at 10am on Friday priced at £18 for adults, £12 for concessions, £10 for under-18s and £4 for under-11s via this link.
Colchester will also be providing a stream of the game for £10.
Photo: Action Images
