Tickets on Sale For Single Friendly at Colchester

Thursday, 15th Jul 2021 16:05 Tickets for Town’s pre-season friendly at Colchester United on Tuesday 27th July, which is now a single game rather than a double-header, go on sale at 10am on Friday morning. The fixture was originally announced as two shorter matches, one starting at 5.30pm and the other 7.45pm, but now will just be a single traditional 90-minute game starting at 7.45pm. Tickets go on sale at 10am on Friday priced at £18 for adults, £12 for concessions, £10 for under-18s and £4 for under-11s via this link.



Town fans will be in the North Stand, while accessible permits for disabled supporters can be bought over the phone via 01206 755161. Colchester will also be providing a stream of the game for £10.

Photo: Action Images



fredbarber added 16:10 - Jul 15

Was always going pass on this with the chambers, skuse love in, But £18 puts that final nail into coffin for me. Will wait for the palace and millwall games 0

MaySixth added 16:16 - Jul 15

£18 - what a joke. 0

Timefliesbyintheblue added 16:16 - Jul 15

Received a parking ticket last time along with lots of others - so be warned! Will still go though. 0

ArnieM added 16:35 - Jul 15

Col Ewe ripping off Town fans I see .£18 for a PRE SEASON FRIENDLY!!!! You’re having a laugh …. Then it’ll be £7 to park in the normally free parking industrial estate near the ground . 0

