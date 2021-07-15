Peake Signs Pro Deal With Tractor Girls

Thursday, 15th Jul 2021 16:16

Defender Paige Peake has become Ipswich Town Women’s second professional player.

Last month, 18-year-old winger Sophie Peskett became the club’s first ever female professional and now Peake, also 18, has signed a two-year deal with the Tractor Girls.

Peake began her career at Ipswich’s centre of excellence before moving to Essex RTC, then back to the Blues’ academy.

She made her first-team debut in 2019/20 and established herself as a key player in the side. In total, she has scored 12 goals from 25 appearances with both her seasons in the senior side having been cut short by the pandemic.

Peake has also been a regular in the England set-up, winning caps from U15 up to U19.

"It feels unbelievable. It's something I've dreamed of since I've started playing so it's nice to have a dream come true," she told iFollow Ipswich.

"It's very exciting, not only for me, but also for the direction the club is going in and it shows how progressive we are willing to be."

What a feeling to sign my first professional contract! Massive thank you to @ITFCWomen for making one of my dreams come true💙another 2 years here and i cannot wait😁 pic.twitter.com/pfRLcQldK0 — Paige Peake (@paige_peake03) July 15, 2021

Meanwhile, Town trio Zoe Barratt, Summer Hughes and Lucy O’Brien have been named in the England U19 squad facing the Czech Republic at AFC Telford on Friday 30th July. Tickets for the game are available here.

🎥 Paige Peake spoke to iFollow Ipswich after signing her first professional contract at Portman Road. @ITFCWomen | #itfc pic.twitter.com/H3pPO6gDnh — Ipswich Town FC (@IpswichTown) July 15, 2021





