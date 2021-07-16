Keeper Picked Pompey Ahead of Town

Friday, 16th Jul 2021 09:16 Young Manchester City keeper Gavin Bazunu has revealed the Blues were among the clubs to show interest in him prior to him opting to join Portsmouth on loan a fortnight ago. As reported earlier in the summer, Town were weighing-up whether to bring in a loan keeper from a Premier League club with Liverpool’s Caoimhin Kelleher one of those who was being considered. Now Kelleher’s Irish international colleague Bazunu, who impressed on loan at Rochdale last season, says he was also among those eyed by the Blues. “I spoke to [Pompey boss] Danny [Cowley] on the phone a couple of times before I made the decision, he said all the right things to me," the 19-year-old told the Portsmouth News. “They were really positive things about how he wanted to play and how I’d be able to help the team. It was a really exciting prospect, which is why I chose to come here. “I had a few other options such as Ipswich, Charlton and Burton, but for me this felt like the right move. “I didn’t actually speak to Paul Cook, but, talking with City and my agent, they believed Pompey would be a better area to come to develop my game. For me, I have a desire to play – and play good football. “Obviously being at Manchester City and the way they play, I wanted to come to a team which wants to perform in a similar fashion. That’s only going to improve me as a goalkeeper and help my development. “My overall goal is to be number one at Manchester City one day. To give myself the best chance of achieving that goal is to come to a team which plays similarly. “I’ve put a lot of trust in Danny, he has told me what he wants to do this season and it sounds really exciting, so I can’t wait to get started. “From training over the last two weeks you can see how we want to go about things, playing really high energy, with intensity, and hopefully playing exciting football.” Late last month, Town signed Vaclav Hladky from Salford City but could still look for another keeper with Tomas Holy understood to be among those who have been told they can move on this summer.

Photo: Matchday Images



Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.



Page:

1



Bazza8564 added 09:24 - Jul 16

Fair play to him, if he's going out on loan he wants games, clearly Vaclav will be our first choice 3

have_a_word_with_him added 09:24 - Jul 16

Pompey are going to play like Manchester City? Cowley really did say all the right things, the reality might be a little different Gavin... 6

Nthsuffolkblue added 09:25 - Jul 16

Sounds rather like he expects to play at Portsmouth and thought he would only be back up here. 0

N2_Blue added 09:26 - Jul 16

Good.... only want players that want to be here.

Never overly keen on loan Goalkeepers either 1

AK74 added 09:30 - Jul 16

So he's gone to Pompey as they will be playing a similar style to Man City. Under Danny Cowley? Really? 3

bluewarrior added 09:38 - Jul 16

I read about this on another site and got the impression that this lad is trying to egg up his own self importance. To say he chose Pompey over us but that he didn’t even speak to Cook in the same sentence suggests that we never gave him any serious consideration and I can’t find one reference to us even being linked. Sorry mate but you’ve been moved out to an upper mid table third tier team. Bullsh1t yourself into believing that they were all fighting for your services if you like but sometimes it’s better to show a little humility. There’s anything wrong with a bit of self confidence but the MCFC number one shirt seems like light years away to me! 4

Pencilpete added 09:39 - Jul 16

He must have been heavily sedated during his medical if he thinks Danny Cowley will play football like Pep !! 2

BlueBlood90 added 09:43 - Jul 16

Good luck to the boy but I'm glad we haven't got to rely on a 19-year-old for a full season. We have a permanent proven goalkeeper from the league below who has a lot of experience in the mens game and I much prefer that to a youngster on loan.



The Man City staff clearly haven't done their homework if they're sending him to Danny Cowley based on the wonderful football he plays. He'll be slogging it 80 yards every chance he gets.



0

MickMillsTash added 10:01 - Jul 16

I think he's probably talking to the Pompey fans more than the Ipswich fans. If he's going to play at Pompey good luck to him.

Think Cowley will play more of a footballing game, at Huddersfield there was not as much hoof ball. 0

wychyblue added 10:11 - Jul 16

Didn’t think he was that brilliant at Rochdale last year . Rochdale hardly challenged for promotion . Was he told then that Rochdale are like Man City ? . Big time Charlie by the sounds of it because like many others he has a Man City badge on his training kit . I’m sure Hladky is the better option . 0

tazdac added 10:14 - Jul 16

is Richard Wright still keeper coach at City? Might have something to do with it?

0

BeattiesBackPocket added 10:23 - Jul 16

Good luck to the lad but since when have the Cowley brothers played slick football like Man City!?? 0

Hciwspi added 10:29 - Jul 16

This shouldn't even be news. Who cares? We moved on and signed a (hopefully) superior keeper. 1

JewellintheTown added 10:31 - Jul 16

“I didn’t actually speak to Paul Cook, but, talking with City and my agent, they believed Pompey would be a better area to come to develop my game".

So extra hard work, money on offer & comission had nothing to do with it?



Bullet dodged. 0

jas0999 added 10:39 - Jul 16

Prefer a permanent addition as number one keeper than a loan. 0

Fatboy added 10:47 - Jul 16

"So your style of football, it's the same as Man City right?"

"Er, yeah... similar. Just sign your name there, lad." 0

Page:

1

You need to login in order to post your comments