Stevenage Game Moves to Needham With Fans Able to Attend

Friday, 16th Jul 2021 10:43

Next Tuesday’s friendly with Stevenage has moved to Needham Market’s Bloomfields with fans now able to attend (KO 1pm).

The game was originally set to be played behind closed doors at the League Two club’s training ground but has switched to the Marketmen’s home.

Tickets will be priced at £10 for adults and £5 for children and concessions with full ticket details and capacity to be confirmed.

Town are next in friendly action in a behind-closed-doors game at Fulham on Saturday.









Photo: Matchday Images