Legend Butcher Exits U23s Role
Friday, 16th Jul 2021 11:58
TWTD understands Blues legend Terry Butcher will no longer be working with Town’s U23s in the season ahead.
The former Town and England captain rejoined the club in February 2020 coaching in the academy.
Last season, the 62-year-old worked alongside U23s manager Kieron Dyer coaching the development squad, who finished second in Professional Development League Two South.
However, we understand the former centre-half has been told there is no role for him on the coaching staff in 2021/22.
Dyer will be continuing in his position with Bryan Klug, who has been head of player and coaching development at the academy for the last few seasons, assisting him.
Lee O’Neill looks set to continue in his role as academy manager having held that job in addition to the general manager of football operations position he took on in December 2018.
Photo: TWTD
Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.
You need to login in order to post your comments
|
Blogs 279 bloggers
The Best PM in My Life by essexccc
Being born in 1957, I think I have lived through the leadership of 12 Prime Ministers. I don't know which of them I regard as the best, although I regard the current one, the amoral, lying and self-seeking one, as without doubt, the worst.
Reflections On the Change of Ownership at Ipswich by PhilR
I am in my late 50s and have supported the club for as long as I can remember.
Power of Motivation by LegendRay
The strangest and most disappointing aspect of this season has been lack of bounce.
Demolition Man by tractorboykent
Paul Cook isn’t a man to mince words. Even though we are all sick of the continuing spiral of underachievement at Town, it was nevertheless still a bit of a shock to hear him lay into the 18 that capitulated to Wimbledon in what he described before kick-off as a season defining match.
Here We Go by tractorboykent
For a club recently described as Britain’s unhappiest, it may seem odd that Town fans are suddenly awash with optimism now that the deal is done.
Ipswich Town Polls
[ Vote here ]