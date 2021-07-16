Legend Butcher Exits U23s Role

Friday, 16th Jul 2021 11:58 TWTD understands Blues legend Terry Butcher will no longer be working with Town’s U23s in the season ahead. The former Town and England captain rejoined the club in February 2020 coaching in the academy. Last season, the 62-year-old worked alongside U23s manager Kieron Dyer coaching the development squad, who finished second in Professional Development League Two South. However, we understand the former centre-half has been told there is no role for him on the coaching staff in 2021/22. Dyer will be continuing in his position with Bryan Klug, who has been head of player and coaching development at the academy for the last few seasons, assisting him. Lee O’Neill looks set to continue in his role as academy manager having held that job in addition to the general manager of football operations position he took on in December 2018.

Photo: TWTD



rayman_10 added 12:00 - Jul 16

With all the positivity around the club at the moment, I’m not gonna lie. I’m gutted at this one.



Dyer has been raving about him. Sounds like he was so beneficial to have around so I don’t get this decision.



Wish you nothing but the best Butch! A proper ITFC legend. 9

Europablue added 12:03 - Jul 16

I'd like a bit more information on the circumstances. It never feels good when club legends move on, but in some circumstances, it can be difficult to move forward with a lot of old boys around. 2

townblue added 12:04 - Jul 16

Really poor from the club if true. 0

Blue56 added 12:07 - Jul 16

Think that is a big mistake, with all his experience. 0

Harry_Palmer added 12:08 - Jul 16

Disappointing. We can find a role for the Wigan kit man but can't find a role for a club legend like Butcher. 4

Timefliesbyintheblue added 12:13 - Jul 16

I will reserve judgement. All I will say is this; the current management and staff just better get it right or else the proverbial will hit the fan. 2

ChateauWines added 12:13 - Jul 16

I love Butch but it's not jobs for the old boys anymore 0

SitfcB added 12:13 - Jul 16

That’s a shame. Was hoping to read it was his decision, poor. 0

Eddie1985 added 12:15 - Jul 16

Surely he is more valuable in terms of experience tha the coaches Cook has brought in... Roberts?... Jeffers? I. Know who I'd rather have. Awful way to treat a club legend 0

itfctim added 12:17 - Jul 16

Seems there's no room for sentiment. Butch is, and always will be an ITFC Legend, that's a given. Surprised he's not been given some sort of back room position, but I hope that the new broom, that clearly sweeps clean, reaps some benefits. 1

PackwoodBlue added 12:26 - Jul 16

Surely there could have been some kind of ambassadorial role created for him? (If he would want such a position of course). I wonder who made the decision. Surely KD and BK wouldn't have suggested his departure? Sad to see him leave. 0

