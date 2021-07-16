Tractor Girls Start Season at Hounslow
Friday, 16th Jul 2021 12:17
Ipswich Town Women will face Hounslow away in their first ever Women's National League Southern Premier Division fixture.
The Tractor Girls were elevated to the third tier of women’s football this summer having been top of FAWNL Division One South East when the last two campaigns were curtailed due to the pandemic.
Joe Sheehan’s Town side make the trip to West London on Sunday 15th August, then host Keynsham Town in their home opener the following Sunday.
ITFC Women’s Fixtures 2021/22
15/8 - Hounslow (A)
