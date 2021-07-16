Home Shirt Sales Up 70 Per Cent on Last Year
Friday, 16th Jul 2021 15:54
Town have revealed that the new home shirt has sold faster than any in the previous 10 years with sales up 70 per cent on last season.
The new home kit bearing Ed Sheeran’s sponsorship was launched last month.
“I want to thank the supporters for backing us," CEO Mark Ashton told the club site. "To have shirt sales up 70 per cent is fantastic and season ticket sales [currently around 12,500] are going great as well.
“Our retail and ticket office staff are working around the clock to deal with the demand so I want to take this opportunity to thank them as well. It’s exciting times for the football club.”
Head of retail operations Paul Macro added: “It’s been incredible. I haven’t seen a year like it. To put the figures into context, we’ve sold the majority of shirts on pre-order that during a normal season we’d expect to cover us until the end of the year.”
Regarding the impact of Sheeran’s sponsorship, he said: “The announcement went global didn’t it, and we have had an increase in international orders certainly.
“But the vast majority of sales have still been to supporters who were already registered with us but hadn’t necessarily made a purchase in the last three or four years.
“The feeling around the club after the takeover, the summer signings, the Euros - it’s all combined to ignite the fanbase, I think.”
Given the scale of sales, Macro anticipates the club temporarily running out of some sizes: “It’s looking likely that we’ll have a short period within the next week or two when we won’t have stock of some sizes of our adult shirt.
“We’ll continue to offer a pre-order during that period and fulfil all orders once we have the stock available.
“The first of our top-up orders placed back in the spring is due to land around mid-August with further drops in September.”
Town unveiled their white and black away kit yesterday.
Photo: Pagepix
