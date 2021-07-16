Town U23/U18 Team at Leiston on Saturday

Friday, 16th Jul 2021 17:14

A Town U23/U18 side is facing Leiston in a hastily-arranged friendly at their Watson and Hillhouse Stadium on Saturday afternoon (KO 2.15pm).

The U23s were set to play Manchester City in a friendly at Loughborough University tomorrow, however, that game has been postponed due to the Covid issues which have been affecting the development squad.

Games at Lowestoft and Bury Town had previously been postponed with the situation likely to have a big impact on the squad's fitness going into the season proper.

Tickets for the Leiston game cost £5 for adults and £3 for concessions.

Town’s senior side are in action in a behind-closed-doors friendly at Fulham on Saturday.





Photo: Action Images