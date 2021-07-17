Folami Thanks Town Staff After Signing Two-Year Victory Deal
Saturday, 17th Jul 2021 14:44
Released Blues striker Ben Folami has thanked the staff at Portman Road after “five years of ups and downs” having signed a two-year deal with Melbourne Victory, with whom he has been on loan since October, earlier in the week.
Australian U23 international Folami, 22, was told Town wouldn’t be taking up the one-year option on his contract in April.
On Monday the Sydney-born striker signed a two-year deal with the Victory having netted four times for the A-League side during his loan spell.
“I am delighted that Ben has re-signed with the club for the next two seasons. He showed great signs of his potential at the back end of last season,” said head coach Tony Popovic.
Folami made three senior starts - one in the Championship - and three sub appearances for the Blues, netting one first-team goal.
