Town to Announce Home Friendly Ticket News and Matchday Information

Saturday, 17th Jul 2021 15:47

Town will announce ticketing information regarding the home friendlies against Crystal Palace and Millwall on Monday with more general details relating to the return of supporters also released next week.

The Blues face the Eagles at Portman Road on Saturday 24th July with the Lions visiting Suffolk the following weekend, both with 3pm kick-offs.

The games will be the first with crowds - aside from two watched by 2,000 last season - at Portman Road since 2019/20 was curtailed by the start of the pandemic.

Town say details of what to expect on matchdays at Portman Road will also be made public next week.





Photo: Matchday Images