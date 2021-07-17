Evans on Target at Fulham

Saturday, 17th Jul 2021 21:17

Lee Evans was on target for the Blues in this afternoon’s behind-closed-doors friendly against Fulham at their Motspur Park training ground.

The fixture was played as two 45-minute training games with the first ending 2-1 to the Championship side and the second in a 0-0 draw.

Evans scored his first goal in a Town shirt via a free-kick, while Fabio Carvalho and Aleksandar Mitrovic were on target for the Cottagers.

As at Dartford last week, Town appear to have fielded a senior side in the first half and an U18s team in the second.

Photos from the game are available on the Town and Fulham official websites.

Town are next in friendly action against Stevenage at Needham Market's Bloomfields on Tuesday afternoon (KO 1pm).

Meanwhile, an U23/U18 team drew 1-1 in a friendly against Leiston at their Watson and Hillhouse Stadium.





Photo: Pagepix

dirtydingusmagee added 21:38 - Jul 17

we are on fire in the freindly games......not . Hope we are more convincing when the real deal starts , -3

The_Romford_Blue added 21:49 - Jul 17

^ We’ve played two friendlies, both obviously for fitness (it’s July). Get a grip. 0