Quantcast
Please log in or register. Registered visitors get fewer ads.
Evans on Target at Fulham
Saturday, 17th Jul 2021 21:17

Lee Evans was on target for the Blues in this afternoon’s behind-closed-doors friendly against Fulham at their Motspur Park training ground.

The fixture was played as two 45-minute training games with the first ending 2-1 to the Championship side and the second in a 0-0 draw.

Evans scored his first goal in a Town shirt via a free-kick, while Fabio Carvalho and Aleksandar Mitrovic were on target for the Cottagers.

As at Dartford last week, Town appear to have fielded a senior side in the first half and an U18s team in the second.

Photos from the game are available on the Town and Fulham official websites.

Town are next in friendly action against Stevenage at Needham Market's Bloomfields on Tuesday afternoon (KO 1pm).

Meanwhile, an U23/U18 team drew 1-1 in a friendly against Leiston at their Watson and Hillhouse Stadium.


Photo: Pagepix



Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.



dirtydingusmagee added 21:38 - Jul 17
we are on fire in the freindly games......not . Hope we are more convincing when the real deal starts ,
-3

The_Romford_Blue added 21:49 - Jul 17
^ We’ve played two friendlies, both obviously for fitness (it’s July). Get a grip.
0

HighgateBlue added 21:56 - Jul 17
Evans in :)
0


You need to login in order to post your comments

Blogs 279 bloggers

Ipswich Town Polls

About Us Contact Us Terms & Conditions Privacy Cookies Advertising
© TWTD 1995-2021