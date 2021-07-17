Przybek Joins Wycombe

Saturday, 17th Jul 2021 21:57 Released Blues keeper Adam Przybek has joined Wycombe Wanderers on a one-year deal. The 21-year-old left Portman Road at the end of last season after two years at the club having signed after leaving West Brom following a trial. The Wales U21 international made one senior appearance for the Blues in the EFL Trophy tie at Peterborough in December 2019 which Town won 6-5 in a penalty shoot-out after a 1-1 draw. Chairboys boss Gareth Ainsworth told his club’s official website: “Adam came to train with us at the end of last season and [goalkeeper-coach] Lee Harrison, who I trust implicitly, was a big fan of his. “He’s a big lad, he’ll come for the ball, command his area, and he comes in as competition for David Stockdale, who will start as our number 1 as everybody knows. “It’s great to have this talent – with Curtis Anderson as well – under Stocko, who will work with them and nurture them, and with Lee Harrison as well, who does a phenomenal job, Adam is in a good place here.” While with the Blues Przybek spent spells on loan at Concord Rangers, Braintree and Chesterfield. #Chairboys fans, say hello to @PrzyAdam - and another brand-new goalkeeper kit! — Wycombe Wanderers (@wwfcofficial) July 17, 2021 Over the moon to be joining a club like @wwfcofficial! Can’t wait to get started and on with the season ahead! 🙌🏼 #Chairboys https://t.co/EjkTYA0bum — Adam Przybek (@PrzyAdam) July 17, 2021 Gareth Ainsworth gives his assessment of new goalkeeper @PrzyAdam.#Chairboys pic.twitter.com/srUktHty4g — Wycombe Wanderers (@wwfcofficial) July 17, 2021

Photo: TWTD



algarvefan added 22:19 - Jul 17

All the best for the future Adam, looks like a good move for you. 0

