Przybek Joins Wycombe
Saturday, 17th Jul 2021 21:57
Released Blues keeper Adam Przybek has joined Wycombe Wanderers on a one-year deal.
The 21-year-old left Portman Road at the end of last season after two years at the club having signed after leaving West Brom following a trial.
The Wales U21 international made one senior appearance for the Blues in the EFL Trophy tie at Peterborough in December 2019 which Town won 6-5 in a penalty shoot-out after a 1-1 draw.
Chairboys boss Gareth Ainsworth told his club’s official website: “Adam came to train with us at the end of last season and [goalkeeper-coach] Lee Harrison, who I trust implicitly, was a big fan of his.
“He’s a big lad, he’ll come for the ball, command his area, and he comes in as competition for David Stockdale, who will start as our number 1 as everybody knows.
“It’s great to have this talent – with Curtis Anderson as well – under Stocko, who will work with them and nurture them, and with Lee Harrison as well, who does a phenomenal job, Adam is in a good place here.”
While with the Blues Przybek spent spells on loan at Concord Rangers, Braintree and Chesterfield.
Photo: TWTD
