Co-Owner Johnson Cautiously Optimistic

Sunday, 18th Jul 2021 10:18 Blues co-owner Brett Johnson says he’s “cautiously optimistic” regarding the season ahead given the developments at Portman Road since the takeover in April. Johnson admits he, his fellow Three Lions, Mark Detmer and Berke Bakay, and the other members of the new ownership have been given an easy ride up to now and knows their tenure starts in earnest when the new campaign kicks off. “I think we are living in a honeymoon period here. As they say, the rubber is going to hit the road in August when we start to play and everyone gave us a pass, rightly so, for the tail-end of the season,” he told the Vertical Playpen podcast. “Now we’ll start to be judged from August 7th and the home opener, August 7th from that moment on. That’s where it starts to get real. “I’m such an optimist at heart and been very, very fortunate. I don’t take anything lightly relative to the challenge at hand, especially in League One, especially in England. “But I’m cautiously optimistic that given the moves that we’ve made, bringing Mark Ashton in, having Paul Cook and his experience, I think those two are starting to make a very, very good team with each other and it gets me excited. “I also think in a short period of time, Ipswich is now back on a lot of people’s radar screen. Players are starting to think that this is a club that’s on a move, I think other clubs are probably more interested now in terms of looking at maybe doing loans to us etc.” He says Ed Sheeran’s sponsorship has also made a significant contribution in raising the club’s profile, particularly in the US. “Ed Sheeran’s given an incredible boost over the last couple of months relative to his involvement,” he added. “I was too busy to watch the England-Germany game, which I regret, I was travelling, but I understand in America they were talking about it on the broadcast. Stuff like that is fantastic.”

Photo: TWTD



Paddy39 added 10:25 - Jul 18

At last an owner who understands. COYB's. 2

RegencyBlue added 10:28 - Jul 18

We now have some hope when there was none before!



2

BotesdaleBlue added 10:39 - Jul 18

RegencyBlue - You sum it up in ten simple words perfectly. If we cut through all the positive changes that are happening both on and off the field, we get to the bottom line - "hope when there was none before". How good does that feel? 1

Monkey_Blue added 10:48 - Jul 18

He says all the right things as does Ashton….I remember Evans said and Did all the right things,

Putting HIS money where his mouth was for Jim, Keane and to a lesser extent Jewell. I’d love to be called the owner but get to spend other people’s money. 😂 -4

buzbyblue added 10:52 - Jul 18

MonkeyBlue, were you born an a$$hole, or is it something you've worked on all your life? 0

Gforce added 10:54 - Jul 18

I am also in optimistic mode going into the new season.For the first time in many years we have real hope for the future,thanks to the new owners.

I believe up to this point we have made the best signings in league 1 ,possibly along with Wigan.Hopefully there are more to come.

Here's hoping we get off to great start to the season,and this time keep it going,third time lucky !!

A bright new era has begun

3

CavendishBlue added 11:08 - Jul 18

I haven't been as impressed with new leadership in our great club , since ironically when I met Marcus after 6 months in charge.



We had a mutual interest outside of football and as chairman of this organisation we sat near to each other in the directors box and celebrated a disallowed goal together , before being introduced to him at half time.



He was courteous , measured and honoured his word to me with regards to some local activity in the orgnisation that we were members of.



Sadly his grip on the football club took such a painful death that it scars the memories of those heady days.



This new crew appear to be in it for the right reasons.



1} To make money for the hard working key workers whose pensions rely on us.



and 2) The hard working fans who support us and have had a failure of guardianship by someone who frankly should have known better.



Keep the faith and COME THE TOWWWWNNNN!!!! 0

trncbluearmy added 11:09 - Jul 18

His own money don`t think so

The company of which he is the major shareholder who held the debt maybe



The 3 lions have to justfy eveything they spend to the trustees (or American equivalent) of the pension fund who will monitor the spend far more closely then a faceless company. 0

Karlosfandangal added 11:17 - Jul 18

There are a lot of fans who think we will walk this league this season.

It will be hard and not certain we will do it this season.



But Regency Blue has summed it up perfectly.



It could well be like the George Burley time always in with a shout and entertaining football 1

