Co-Owner Johnson Cautiously Optimistic
Sunday, 18th Jul 2021 10:18
Blues co-owner Brett Johnson says he’s “cautiously optimistic” regarding the season ahead given the developments at Portman Road since the takeover in April.
Johnson admits he, his fellow Three Lions, Mark Detmer and Berke Bakay, and the other members of the new ownership have been given an easy ride up to now and knows their tenure starts in earnest when the new campaign kicks off.
“I think we are living in a honeymoon period here. As they say, the rubber is going to hit the road in August when we start to play and everyone gave us a pass, rightly so, for the tail-end of the season,” he told the Vertical Playpen podcast.
“Now we’ll start to be judged from August 7th and the home opener, August 7th from that moment on. That’s where it starts to get real.
“I’m such an optimist at heart and been very, very fortunate. I don’t take anything lightly relative to the challenge at hand, especially in League One, especially in England.
“But I’m cautiously optimistic that given the moves that we’ve made, bringing Mark Ashton in, having Paul Cook and his experience, I think those two are starting to make a very, very good team with each other and it gets me excited.
“I also think in a short period of time, Ipswich is now back on a lot of people’s radar screen. Players are starting to think that this is a club that’s on a move, I think other clubs are probably more interested now in terms of looking at maybe doing loans to us etc.”
He says Ed Sheeran’s sponsorship has also made a significant contribution in raising the club’s profile, particularly in the US.
“Ed Sheeran’s given an incredible boost over the last couple of months relative to his involvement,” he added.
“I was too busy to watch the England-Germany game, which I regret, I was travelling, but I understand in America they were talking about it on the broadcast. Stuff like that is fantastic.”
Photo: TWTD
Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.
You need to login in order to post your comments
|
Blogs 279 bloggers
The Best PM in My Life by essexccc
Being born in 1957, I think I have lived through the leadership of 12 Prime Ministers. I don't know which of them I regard as the best, although I regard the current one, the amoral, lying and self-seeking one, as without doubt, the worst.
Reflections On the Change of Ownership at Ipswich by PhilR
I am in my late 50s and have supported the club for as long as I can remember.
Power of Motivation by LegendRay
The strangest and most disappointing aspect of this season has been lack of bounce.
Demolition Man by tractorboykent
Paul Cook isn’t a man to mince words. Even though we are all sick of the continuing spiral of underachievement at Town, it was nevertheless still a bit of a shock to hear him lay into the 18 that capitulated to Wimbledon in what he described before kick-off as a season defining match.
Here We Go by tractorboykent
For a club recently described as Britain’s unhappiest, it may seem odd that Town fans are suddenly awash with optimism now that the deal is done.
Ipswich Town Polls
[ Vote here ]