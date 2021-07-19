Stevenage Friendly Off

Monday, 19th Jul 2021 10:52 Tuesday’s pre-season friendly against Stevenage at Needham Market has been cancelled. The League Two club have pulled out of the fixture which was moved to Bloomfields from Boro’s training ground last week. A statement from the Hertfordshire side reads: "Stevenage have now been forced to pull out of the fixture due to circumstances beyond the club's control." The Blues are now next in action when Crystal Palace visit Portman Road on Saturday (KO 3pm). Ticketing details for that match and the friendly at home to Millwall the following weekend are set to be announced today.

Photo: Matchday Images



bigpaulyd1 added 11:22 - Jul 19

Maybe a good thing

Let’s concentrate on the training pitch and working on things as for me so far results have been very underwhelming

Manchesterblue added 11:23 - Jul 19

Needham had positive tests at the weekend and cancelled their fixture against Felixstowe so no surprise. 0

blues1 added 11:59 - Jul 19

Bigpaulyd. What are you on about? A win with a team 2nd half full of youth players. And a narrow defeat against a team who were in the pl last season. And results are of no importance whatsoever in pre season. It's all about fitness and getting the team playing together. Presumably had u been around in 1979/80 season ud have been saying the same. Lost every preseason match. Finished 2nd in the league. But that's a typical comment from some of our fans nowadays I guess. Shows the total lack of knowledge some have. 0

