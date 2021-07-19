Stevenage Friendly Off
Monday, 19th Jul 2021 10:52
Tuesday’s pre-season friendly against Stevenage at Needham Market has been cancelled.
The League Two club have pulled out of the fixture which was moved to Bloomfields from Boro’s training ground last week.
A statement from the Hertfordshire side reads: "Stevenage have now been forced to pull out of the fixture due to circumstances beyond the club's control."
The Blues are now next in action when Crystal Palace visit Portman Road on Saturday (KO 3pm). Ticketing details for that match and the friendly at home to Millwall the following weekend are set to be announced today.
Photo: Matchday Images
