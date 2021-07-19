Crooks Close to Boro Move - Report

Monday, 19th Jul 2021 11:21 Middlesbrough are reportedly closing in on signing Blues target Matt Crooks from Rotherham. Crooks was the subject of two rebuffed Town bids - £400,000 and then either £500,000 or £600,000 - but with Championship clubs also interested in the 27-year-old with two having made offers, the highest said to be £750,000 rising to £1.25 million. Now, according to Football League World, Crooks is set to undergo a medical on Teesside today, a fee having presumably been agreed with the Millers. Last Thursday, Rotherham manager Paul Warne revealed Town had made no new offer for Crooks, although we understand the Blues remained interested despite having signed Scott Fraser from the MK Dons on Wednesday. “I spoke to the Ipswich manager last week,” Warne told the Rotherham Advertiser. “He candidly asked ‘What did I think?’, I candidly told him what I thought and they haven’t offered again. “It is not something we’re looking to do, to lose our best assets to our competitors. “I think, in fairness to the player and with no disrespect to Ipswich, if he was to leave here he would want Championship football. That’s what his ability deserves really.”

Photo: Action Images



BlueNomad added 11:26 - Jul 19

Oh well. 0

howdonblue added 11:29 - Jul 19

Wow there's a surprise

NOT 2

cranky_old_tractor added 11:33 - Jul 19

Shame. Would have been good. Sure we have other candidates and will be interesting to see who will fill these boots! 0

ShropshireBluenago09 added 11:34 - Jul 19

It’s good to aim high, but I fear this one was always going to be out of reach once championship teams showed interest. 2

WhoisJimmyJuan added 11:35 - Jul 19

Agreed Shropshire Blue. 1

buzbyblue added 11:36 - Jul 19

Its no good just throwing money at players, they will always be a limit and/or a richer club coming in



TBH I think we have done really well so far this transfer window, punching above our weight and bring in some really quality players



no team ever gets every target they go for?



COYB! 2

EricsGate added 11:36 - Jul 19

A shame but move on

Never saw this happening anyway due to us being a rival and Paul Warne being a big budgie fan. 2

Kulturarv added 11:37 - Jul 19

And as a Town-fan I "candidly" tell Warne that we don't care. We will still take six points from Rotherham this season. 2

Mariner1974 added 11:43 - Jul 19

I went to school with Paul Warne. He's not so much of a big Budgies fan now. His heart has been in Rotherham land, and has been for a long while. He wouldn't have a problem selling to us because we're Ipswich & I'm sure he's not calling the shots on that front. All Paul would want if a player leaves is to hope he gets enough cash in the coffers, that he can use to bring in some of his replacement targets. 0

Pencilpete added 11:48 - Jul 19

Although i'd like to have them both if i had to pick one from Crooks and Scott Fraser i'd pick Fraser all day long - i'm sure we have other irons in the fire anyway so i won't lose too much sleep over this



I'd like to add that Paul Warne was happy to name us in every interview he's done for the last month but not any other club so to me that stinks of using us to push the fee up.



Mind you Rotherham, Wycombe and Coventry all lost my respect the moment they voted themselves a mickey mouse promotion and i'm really glad to see 2 of them come straight back down ..... my message to Paul Warne would be "earn it on the field this time" 0

johnwarksshorts added 11:55 - Jul 19

I expect it suited him as its closer to home. 0

