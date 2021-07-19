Crooks Close to Boro Move - Report
Monday, 19th Jul 2021 11:21
Middlesbrough are reportedly closing in on signing Blues target Matt Crooks from Rotherham.
Crooks was the subject of two rebuffed Town bids - £400,000 and then either £500,000 or £600,000 - but with Championship clubs also interested in the 27-year-old with two having made offers, the highest said to be £750,000 rising to £1.25 million.
Now, according to Football League World, Crooks is set to undergo a medical on Teesside today, a fee having presumably been agreed with the Millers.
Last Thursday, Rotherham manager Paul Warne revealed Town had made no new offer for Crooks, although we understand the Blues remained interested despite having signed Scott Fraser from the MK Dons on Wednesday.
“I spoke to the Ipswich manager last week,” Warne told the Rotherham Advertiser. “He candidly asked ‘What did I think?’, I candidly told him what I thought and they haven’t offered again.
“It is not something we’re looking to do, to lose our best assets to our competitors.
“I think, in fairness to the player and with no disrespect to Ipswich, if he was to leave here he would want Championship football. That’s what his ability deserves really.”
