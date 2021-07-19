Ticketing and Stadium Protocols For Home Friendlies

Monday, 19th Jul 2021 15:16 Town have issued ticketing details for the Crystal Palace and Millwall friendlies as well as the protocols which will be in place for fans returning to Portman Road, including the requirement to provide proof of a negative lateral flow test or full vaccination. Next Saturday’s home game against Palace will be the first time supporters will be back at home games since February 2020, aside from a couple of games at the end of last year which were watched by a limited crowd of 2,000. Town say the FanZone and concourse facilities will be open but with fans required to follow the protocols which have been put in place by the local Safety Advisory Group while at the stadium. Tickets The game against Palace is all-ticket. No tickets will be available on the day. The same will apply to the friendly against Millwall on Saturday 31st July. Kick-off for both matches is 3pm. Prices: Adults £10; Concessions (Seniors 65+, U23s and U19s) £5 On sale: Palace: Monday 19th July – online and in store at Planet Blue. Millwall: Tuesday 20th July from 10am – online and in store at Planet Blue. Areas available: Sir Bobby Robson Stand Lower tier only; Sir Alf Ramsey Stand Lower tier only; West Stand all tiers excluding I1. Please note *The available blocks will have NO social distancing in place but for those wishing to sit in less populated areas the West Stand Upper tier blocks (Q & R) are recommended. Postal deadline *Tickets will be available for post or print at home. The postal cut-off for the Crystal Palace game is 2pm Wednesday 21st July. Millwall the cut-off is Wednesday 28th July, 2pm. You will also have the option of bringing proof of your ticket purchase via email on your phone. More details here. *For Test & Trace purposes we require each ticket to be assigned to an individual name so if buying multiple tickets you will need to assign the tickets into each attendee’s name. (Please ensure each attendee has an account on our system and linked in your family and friends prior to booking to make this process quicker). Tickets must not be passed on to anyone else. Click here to register an account and buy tickets. *Tickets will be issued with an entry time which we ask you to adhere to so the entry procedures into the stadium can be concluded smoothly.

*Supporters who took the credit option as their refund for loss games at the end of the 2019/20 season can use their credit to pay for a ticket to both the Palace game and the Millwall one. To do this you must use the gift voucher number assigned to you and enter it in the Gift Voucher box within the basket. The gift voucher number can be found on your online account by clicking on your name - once logged in - and then clicking on History just under the name. Then click on the drop-down box which will be displaying tickets and select Gift Vouchers. You will then see the 2019/20 Refund Voucher listed. Please take note of the gift voucher number. *Ultimate, Gold or Silver members wishing to redeem their free friendly ticket will be able to claim this at the basket stage by changing the price down to ‘Free (Membership)’ from the drop down box if buying online. If in store please inform the staff that this is your intention prior to payment. *Each ticket purchase will include a £1.50 booking fee. Spectators’ Code of Conduct In line with Government guidance on the admission of supporters to football stadia, the club has put in place a range of processes to ensure the safety of all supporters at our matches. It is vital that all those attending play their part in making each game safe and enjoyable and to do so we need your continued support and co-operation. Supporters are therefore kindly reminded of the requirement to adhere to this Code of Conduct at all times and follow all safety requirements, in order to assist club staff and stewards and to help protect you and your fellow fans. *Supporters are reminded if purchasing tickets on behalf of others, they are required to provide names and contact details for each individual ticket holder and tickets must not be passed on to anyone else. *Supporters must not attend if they are suffering from Covid-19 symptoms, are feeling unwell, have been asked to self isolate, or if they have been in close contact recently with anyone experiencing symptoms or who has tested positive. In the event you develop Covid-19 symptoms whilst at the stadium, please notify the nearest member of club staff immediately. *Plan your journey in advance and arrive at the stadium in plenty of time. An entry time and point will be specified on your ticket. Please adhere to this where possible. Any person aged 11 or over will either be required to provide proof of a NHS negative lateral flow test (no longer than 48 hours prior to the event) or proof of full vaccination (with the second dose administered at least 14 days before the relevant match). For full details on how to report a lateral flow test result, click here. An example text message or email to show as proof: For full details on proof of vaccination, click here Please note, the 'NHS' App is different to the Covid-19 App: The club will also accept vaccine cards or a photo of the card as proof of double vaccination providing it matches the name on the match ticket. You may be asked to provide photographic ID as well (ie driving license, passport). *Please avoid bringing large bags into the stadium and only do so if absolutely necessary. This will help avoid slowing down the stadium entry process. *Face coverings are mandatory in indoor areas such as the concourses and toilets etc. Whilst not mandatory within the stadium bowl, spectators are strongly encouraged to wear face coverings in all outdoor spectator settings, including seats. We ask all those attending to show respect to ITFC staff and fellow supporters in regard to this matter. *When moving past others, to and from your seat, please avoid face to face contact and follow stewards’ instruction *Maintain good hand hygiene at all times around the stadium – use the sanitiser dispensers provided and avoid touching your face, or handles and railings whenever possible. *Supporters are kindly asked not to approach any of the club’s or visiting club’s players or coaching staff at any time, as players and staff will not be able to sign autographs or pose for photographs. *The club reserves the right to eject any supporter that fails to comply with this Code of Conduct and reminds all fans that stadium capacities may ultimately be negatively impacted as a result of any safety issues. *These codes are subject to change at short notice dependent upon Government guidelines. *Hospitality options are available for both home pre-season games. Please contact the sales department directly regarding these packages and also regarding any seasonal or matchday hospitality requirement you may have by emailing sales@itfc.co.uk or calling 01473 400594. The sales team will outline specific procedures with each designated hospitality area. The protocols are in place for the forthcoming friendlies. Further communication will follow in due course in respect of the 2021/22 season. Thank you for your support and full co-operation. Please stay alert, follow these guidelines and help us all enjoy the match safely.

Europablue added 15:27 - Jul 19

That all just sounds terrible. If the aim is to stop people from doing anything with elaborate rules and protocols then they are doing a great job. Having said that, it's not really the club's fault. Nethertheless, it doesn't seem like it's worth going. Can't we just say everyone needs to be vaccinated or have a negative test to get in, and have no further covid specific rules? 2

VanDusen added 15:34 - Jul 19

It's not terrible. I just had a fabulous time watching most of England's games at Wembley under pretty much the exact same circs. But the key mistake in all of this is that two vaccinations DOESN'T mean you can't catch or pass on Covid. As I've found after just registering a positive test following the semi and final! So important all fans respect the fact that they could still pass it on... 6

aspitfc added 16:19 - Jul 19

Even with all the restrictions and rules in place, I just can't wait to be back in Portman Road. 1

Edmundo added 16:21 - Jul 19

I would take anything to be back! COYB 0

Barty added 16:30 - Jul 19

A necessary evil but will be great to be back watching. Just hope supporters have a bit of patience at the turnstiles. 0

