Work Starts on Cobbold Stand Mural

What’s your definition of the term ‘legend’ in a football sense?

For me, it’s for someone who gave everything for this club. Who was a good role model for youngsters, and the rest of their team. Someone who we could be proud to say represented not only our club, but us as fans. Of course, a successful team helps, but for the years of service at Ipswich and the passion he gave, I have no problem with calling someone like Chambers a legend. What other captain build an annex for younger players?



You’re right, we should look to the future. Right now, I think we are all looking forward to the future with optimism I hope. But we should never forget where we came from. Would you like us to tear down Sir Bobby’s statue and Sir Alf? Not bother with the Beat’s? These people help make up our club as we know it and every fan I’ve spoke to of a certain age talks about the above mentioned, even though it was before my time. However I was told by my parents who these people were and how they wore the shirt I proudly wear with pride and dedication. I’m sure other parents who use this site have done the same. Yes we should look forward, but never, ever forget where we came from and the legends that gave everything for us.