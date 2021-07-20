Co-op Stand Sponsorship Ends

Tuesday, 20th Jul 2021 15:33 The East of England Co-op is not extending its sponsorship of Portman Road’s West Stand, the club has announced. The Co-op has sponsored what was previously known as the Pioneer and then Britannia Stand since 2012. Town say the stand will now be known as the West Stand, its name until the current structure was built in the mid-eighties during Pioneer’s time as club sponsors, while the Co-op will sponsor other areas. “On behalf of the football club, I’d like to thank the East of England Co-op for their support,” Town’s director of sales Rosie Richardson told the club site. “We have had an exceptional working relationship with the East of England Co-op for more than 20 years and they are continuing to support the club in other ways and through various initiatives. Our partnership will continue.” Doug Field, joint-CEO at the East of England Co-op, added: “We've been proud sponsors of the West Stand at Portman Road for almost 10 years. “As a passionate local business it’s been fantastic to have our name on the walls of a local landmark like Portman Road. “Although we have taken the decision not to renew our sponsorship of the stand, we're very much looking forward to continuing our work with ITFC and supporting them as the club continues to build and grow.”

Photo: Matchday Images



BlueandTruesince82 added 15:35 - Jul 20

The Sir Edward Sheeran of Suffolk stand it is then! 3

JackSted added 15:37 - Jul 20

Paul Lambert stand -1

Ftnfwest added 15:38 - Jul 20

must be waitrose now surely? 0

TractorCam added 15:38 - Jul 20

I hope they keep with the letters theme to spell out Ipswich, rather than just make it all blue. 0

wewerefamous added 15:43 - Jul 20

How about the fans have an option to contribute a few quid each and re-name it the “we hate the scum stand”? 😂 0

Bazza8564 added 15:44 - Jul 20

So many renaming opportunities, especially firms like Adidas (ive written before about them funding stand improvements on Cobbold and West Stands in return for whole stadium naming rights), but I hope we bring this stand in line with the others and dedicate it to the memory of a player or players and our history. The Mariner Beattie or Flying Dutchmen stand sound a bit ostentatious but im sure there will be plenty of good alternatives.

And as a footnote, isn't it interesting how Ashton is already leveraging up the terms. If Co-op had no intention of renewing, it would have been announced at the season end...... 1

Monkey_Blue added 15:49 - Jul 20

I may just be being sentimental but would love that Pioneer logo and tuning fork back. Pioneer was such a cool sponsor 2

ringwoodblue added 15:55 - Jul 20

Surely it has to be the Paul Mariner Stand 0

PortmanTerrorist added 15:55 - Jul 20

Completely sentimental Monkey_Blue, but why not. Was beyond cool as we will be once again very soon. 0

Esseeja added 16:02 - Jul 20

What a creative name! 0

JewellintheTown added 16:03 - Jul 20

BlueandTruesince82 - Good idea!



If Ed Sheeran sponsored it, I vote we affectionately call it "The ShEd".



Ideal for the Tractor Boys. 1

SamWhiteUK added 16:03 - Jul 20

Thank god, we can get rid of "I <3 the co op" 0

BLUEBEAT added 16:22 - Jul 20

Still always referred to as the Pioneer Stand, anyway…! 2

brendenward35 added 16:30 - Jul 20

I'll have a chat with Mike see if he wants the sports direct logo on the stand his into that type of sponsorship (only kidding by the way) 0

Wooly74 added 16:32 - Jul 20

Will always be the Pioneer stand for me too 0

