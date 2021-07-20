Co-op Stand Sponsorship Ends
Tuesday, 20th Jul 2021 15:33
The East of England Co-op is not extending its sponsorship of Portman Road’s West Stand, the club has announced.
The Co-op has sponsored what was previously known as the Pioneer and then Britannia Stand since 2012.
Town say the stand will now be known as the West Stand, its name until the current structure was built in the mid-eighties during Pioneer’s time as club sponsors, while the Co-op will sponsor other areas.
“On behalf of the football club, I’d like to thank the East of England Co-op for their support,” Town’s director of sales Rosie Richardson told the club site.
“We have had an exceptional working relationship with the East of England Co-op for more than 20 years and they are continuing to support the club in other ways and through various initiatives. Our partnership will continue.”
Doug Field, joint-CEO at the East of England Co-op, added: “We've been proud sponsors of the West Stand at Portman Road for almost 10 years.
“As a passionate local business it’s been fantastic to have our name on the walls of a local landmark like Portman Road.
“Although we have taken the decision not to renew our sponsorship of the stand, we're very much looking forward to continuing our work with ITFC and supporting them as the club continues to build and grow.”
Photo: Matchday Images
