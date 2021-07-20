Cook, Ashton and O'Leary to Attend PLC EGM

The Ipswich Town PLC, which continues to own 12.5 per cent of the club following the takeover, is holding an Extraordinary General Meeting at Portman Road on Monday 2nd August where manager Paul Cook, CEO Mark Ashton and chairman Mike O’Leary will answer questions from shareholders.

The usual Annual General Meeting (AGM) was unable to take place towards the end of 2020 due to the pandemic and plans to hold an EGM this summer in its stead were announced in March.

PLC chairman Roger Finbow said in an email to shareholders: “With restrictions being eased from 19th July I am pleased to be able to invite you to an Extraordinary General Meeting of Ipswich Town PLC to be held on Monday 2nd August at 7.30pm in the Sir Bobby Robson Suite.

“There will be no formal business to consider; this will simply be an opportunity to hear from and ask questions of the manager, chief executive and chairman of the club.”

Only PLC shareholders or their proxies are able to attend the EGM, however, the club will be streaming it via its YouTube channel.

In May, new Blues co-owner Mark Detmer told TWTD/Blue Monday that he is delighted that the PLC had opted to maintain its stake in the club.

Ipswich Town PLC represents the shareholding of the club prior to Marcus Evans’s 2007 takeover with the majority of those owning the shares - who number around 3,500 - supporters who bought them as the club sought to raise cash following the 2003 period in administration.

It has a 12.5 per cent stake in the club with Gamechanger 20 Ltd owning the other 87.5 per cent.

“We’re thrilled that they stayed in,” Detmer said. “They had an option, a tag along, and we had lots of conversations about what that may or may not look like and we’re thrilled that they wanted to stay in for this journey with us, to come along. Because what is a club without its fans, without its community?

“That’s what we take so seriously in all this. We are a representative of the community in the way that we handle ourselves, the way that we treat others, the way that we commit to the project and the club’s performance overall. We were thrilled that the community wanted to stay in as our partners.”





