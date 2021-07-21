Town Offer Fans Vote on Matchday Music
Wednesday, 21st Jul 2021 09:21
Town are offering fans the chance to pick the walk-out, pre-kick-off and goal music they will hear at Portman Road in the season ahead from a number of options.
The club are asking supporters to vote from the following choices.
Walk-out music
Pre-kick-off music
Goal music
You can register your vote here.
Photo: Action Images
