Town Offer Fans Vote on Matchday Music
Wednesday, 21st Jul 2021 09:21

Town are offering fans the chance to pick the walk-out, pre-kick-off and goal music they will hear at Portman Road in the season ahead from a number of options.

The club are asking supporters to vote from the following choices.

Walk-out music
Faithless - Insomnia
Arcade Fire - Wake Up
Lux Aeterna - Clint Mansell
Kanye West - All Of The Lights
Blur - Song 2

Pre-kick-off music
Singing The Blues
Neil Diamond - Sweet Caroline
The Beatles - Hey Jude

Goal music
The Fratellis - Chelsea Dagger
The White Stripes - Seven Nation Army
Kungs Vs Cookin' On 3 Burners - This Girl

You can register your vote here.


Photo: Action Images



galacticoblue added 09:34 - Jul 21
I am completely Sweet Carolined out!
2

miltonsnephew added 09:35 - Jul 21
Kanye west- Neil Diamond- The white stripes!!!!
0

RegencyBlue added 09:38 - Jul 21
Is it just me who finds that a pretty uninspiring choice, most of which we’ve used in the past anyway?
2

ITFC_95 added 09:39 - Jul 21
Might be an unpopular opinion but I don’t think we really need goal music
2

Bergholtblue added 09:43 - Jul 21
Nothing by Ed Sheeran then.
0

MelbourneBlue added 09:44 - Jul 21
Should be:
Walk on - White stripes
Pre kick off - Singing the blues
Goal music - Blur


0

Blueballs83 added 09:48 - Jul 21
Walk on - Arcade Fire - Wake Up (so epic!)
Pre kick off - Singing the blues
Goal music - Blur - Song 2
0


