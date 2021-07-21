Town Offer Fans Vote on Matchday Music

Wednesday, 21st Jul 2021 09:21 Town are offering fans the chance to pick the walk-out, pre-kick-off and goal music they will hear at Portman Road in the season ahead from a number of options. The club are asking supporters to vote from the following choices. Walk-out music

Faithless - Insomnia

Arcade Fire - Wake Up

Lux Aeterna - Clint Mansell

Kanye West - All Of The Lights

Blur - Song 2 Pre-kick-off music

Singing The Blues

Neil Diamond - Sweet Caroline

The Beatles - Hey Jude Goal music

The Fratellis - Chelsea Dagger

The White Stripes - Seven Nation Army

Kungs Vs Cookin' On 3 Burners - This Girl You can register your vote here.

Photo: Action Images



galacticoblue added 09:34 - Jul 21

I am completely Sweet Carolined out! 2

miltonsnephew added 09:35 - Jul 21

Kanye west- Neil Diamond- The white stripes!!!! 0

RegencyBlue added 09:38 - Jul 21

Is it just me who finds that a pretty uninspiring choice, most of which we’ve used in the past anyway? 2

ITFC_95 added 09:39 - Jul 21

Might be an unpopular opinion but I don’t think we really need goal music 2

Bergholtblue added 09:43 - Jul 21

Nothing by Ed Sheeran then. 0

MelbourneBlue added 09:44 - Jul 21

Should be:

Walk on - White stripes

Pre kick off - Singing the blues

Goal music - Blur





0

Blueballs83 added 09:48 - Jul 21

Walk on - Arcade Fire - Wake Up (so epic!)

Pre kick off - Singing the blues

Goal music - Blur - Song 2 0

