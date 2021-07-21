Bishop Closing in On Lincoln Move

Wednesday, 21st Jul 2021 11:28 Midfielder Teddy Bishop is close to completing a move to Lincoln City. The 25-year-old had been expected to join the MK Dons with that proposed switch having dragged on for more than a month, but we understand is at the Sincil Bank club today to tie up the formalities on a move to the Imps. As reported early in the summer, Bishop’s hometown club Cambridge United showed interest, while Portsmouth and Hearts were more recently linked, although the claims regarding the Scottish Premiership side were subsequently dismissed. Bishop has been training with the U23s this summer having been told he can move on. He played what was his final game in a Town shirt at Bury Town last Tuesday. In total, Bishop made 81 starts and 51 sub appearances for the Blues, scoring five times.

Photo: Matchday Images



Mjdery89 added 11:33 - Jul 21

Anymore news on these other players that were apparently close to signing for us? The CB from Everton for example 3

BlueNomad added 11:33 - Jul 21

Six years ago the talk was of Arsenal and Liverpool. I hope he goes on to have a good career. 5

Bluearmy_81 added 11:34 - Jul 21

All this suggests Cook was right, the team were no where near good enough. Quality and value destroyed over the years by Evans. Any commodity finds its level in any given market. Let's get Coulson in and a decent experienced CB before the start of the season... 6

tractorboy12341234 added 11:34 - Jul 21

Will be the saddest departure of the summer for me! Was an absolute baller when he first broke into the first team, injuries have hampered him big time. Good luck bish, Lincoln will be getting a great player if he stays fit 12

daniellay19 added 11:37 - Jul 21

IMO still think hes one we should keep. I for one think he could flourish with a few better players around him but saying that he has had his chance and not delivered. Maybe a fresh start for him would be a good move? We need players that are mentally and physically strong to get us out of this league, ones that can do a job for 90 minutes. COYB! 5

bluearmy78 added 11:38 - Jul 21

Was brilliant when he first came on to the seen but was plagued with so many bad injuries. Wish him all the best apart from the 2 games when we play Lincoln if he’s fit. All the best Teddy! 5

Nazemariner added 11:40 - Jul 21

Not happy with this. We all know the lad has talent, and he was starting to string games together, which had always been a problem for him. I can only think that Cook didn't like his attitude. 0

Len_Brennan added 11:43 - Jul 21

I would much prefer he went to MK Dons, who will probably have a decent season to be fair, than Lincoln, who are likely to be strong promotion contenders again.

I like Bishop & will be sad to see him go, particularly when he has just come off his most injury free season since coming on the scene.

I fear this is one we will regret & probably sooner rather than later.

Good luck Bish. 1

Mariner1974 added 11:44 - Jul 21

Yeh agreed with you all. My feelings are strong for this lad. Was the one player I really didn't want to let go this summer & would have benefitted greatly from having some strong players behind him in midfield to allow him the freedom to flourish and run at teams. I still cross my fingers every day that any move for him will fall through! -1

BlueNomad added 11:47 - Jul 21

I think we have to put it in the perspective of now having someone like Fraser. Being honest, who would you expect to provide us with more goals / assists this season. Ultimately, although there is much to admire about Bishop, that is what is most important. 1

BlueySwede added 11:51 - Jul 21

Lincoln would be a decent move for Teddy. A bit underrated for the coming season, I would say. 1

muhrensleftfoot added 11:52 - Jul 21

A highly talented player, but doubts remain over his long term fitness. He also looked a shadow of his younger self when he did play games towards the end of last season. Sadly probably the right decision to let him go, but always a danger it will bite us in the bum! 0

FBI added 11:56 - Jul 21

A potentially terrific player (aand on his day, he was) who, like so many others, lost his way at PR. I can see him doing well elsewhere because after all those years of not-quite-doing it for us, is what he needs.



Sometimes a reboot is what it takes.

0

Pencilpete added 11:58 - Jul 21

Not sure why everyone is disapointed to see him go



he's been around the first team squad for 7 seasons - we've barely had 20 games a season out of him for most of those, he's always injured and has 5 goals in 130 odd appearances



exactly how long do we give him to 'come good' ?? 15

dunkleberrydog added 12:02 - Jul 21

I cant help thinking that Bish would fit in a lot better with higher quality players around him at Ipswich. He has a special talent that I felt could be developed alongside better teammates. But Paul Cook is the man, and clearly he is prepared to let Bish go.



Good luck to the lad. Lincoln looked a very impressive team at Portman Road last season…. 0

ArnieM added 12:02 - Jul 21

I’m sad to see Bish leave , but it is what it is , and a new start for all concerned is probably best . Lincoln are getting a Damon good player in my view. Good luck Teddy 👍 0

Ryorry added 12:03 - Jul 21

Never can there have been a better indicator of a "sign of the times" than Bishop going to Lincoln being seen as a good & reasonable move for both him and us. 2

runningout added 12:11 - Jul 21

Know what you mean, but Lincoln most improved side in country of late. Appleton done really well there 1

ldnj added 12:11 - Jul 21

Good luck to him. Clearly the manager didn't want him so better to move to a work environment where he's wanted. Let's hope he does well so Lincoln can sell him for a decent fee, and ITFC get a little bit off the back. 0

bluewarrior added 12:15 - Jul 21

No doubting that he has ability but just about anyone who’s had anything to do with him will tell you that his oversize ego is his biggest drawback and his injury record is obviously poor and there is no doubting this takes it’s toll. It’s been repeated time and again that the new owners and management want a culture change as much as they want a much better class of player than we’ve been used to for most of the Evans era. Clearly very few of the inherited crop of players fitted that criteria. 1

cranky_old_tractor added 12:17 - Jul 21

Good luck Bishop 0

PortmanTerrorist added 12:20 - Jul 21

I think any ITFC supporter who has watched us play over past few years will feel some sadness about this. The pre-injuries Teddy would have torn up this league but the reality is he has struggled to hit the heights consistently....occasional flashes in games is not going to wash under the new regime. Sincerely hope it is not a career of "what might have been" as Teddy really does deserve better than that and can only wish him well.... with sadness! 0

OwainG1992 added 12:21 - Jul 21

This dissapoints me more than any of our sales.

Not because I'm desperate for him to stay as he is probably 5th choice currently.

But Teddy Bishop was meant to leave us for a top top team and in my mind become the first since the likes of Darren Bent to reach England level.

Best of luck.

As long as its not at our expense. 0

chepstowblue added 12:21 - Jul 21

He must be some play, as that's 3 clubs he's joining next season. That'll certainly test his fitness !! 0

WhoisJimmyJuan added 12:27 - Jul 21

My view is this is a shame. Its clear what kind of player PC wants and Bish doesn't fit. An unfulfilled talent so far. How much we will regret this, if at all, will depend on any fee we can get to reinvest. Good luck whatever Ted. 0

