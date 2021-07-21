Town Closing in On Coulson Loan
Wednesday, 21st Jul 2021 12:45
TWTD understands Town are closing in on the loan signing of Middlesbrough left-back Hayden Coulson.
It was reported yesterday that the Blues had won the race for the 23-year-old and we understand the season-long switch should be confirmed in the next few days. Sunderland and Championship Luton had also been linked.
Gateshead-born Coulson came through the ranks at Boro before spending time out on loan at St Mirren and Cambridge United, both in 2018/19.
Coulson, who also plays wide on the left of midfield, broke into the Teessiders’ first team at the start of 2019/20 and has now gone on to make 28 starts and 21 sub appearances, scoring once.
He is contracted to Boro until 2023, however, with his involvement having been limited last season his departure is little surprise.
Town have already signed one left-back this summer, Matt Penney, who joined after leaving Sheffield Wednesday, but with Stephen Ward having been released at the end of the season and Myles Kenlock among those told he can move on this summer and currently training with the U23s, the addition of a second left-sided full-back has looked on the cards.
Photo: Matchday Images
