U23s at Needham, U18s Face May & Baker

Wednesday, 21st Jul 2021 13:09

Town’s U23s are in friendly action at Needham Market this evening, while the U18s face May & Baker.

It’s likely that out-of-favour Flynn Downes, Kayden Jackson, Myles Kenlock and Brett McGavin will all be involved with the U23s, the latter trio having featured in the game at Bury Town last week.

Teddy Bishop won’t join them as he is expected to complete his move to Lincoln later this afternoon.

The U23s’ pre-season preparations have been hit by Covid with a number of players having been forced to self-isolate last week following a positive test and three friendlies having been postponed.

Admission at Bloomfields is £5 for all adults with children under-16 free of charge and kick-off 7.45pm.

The U18s face May & Baker at Aveley’s Parkside ground Parkside with entry £3. That game kicks-off at 7.30pm.





Photo: Matchday Images