Outcast Quartet Start as U23s Win at Needham

Wednesday, 21st Jul 2021 21:40 Out-of-favour quartet Flynn Downes, Kayden Jackson, Myles Kenlock and Brett McGavin all started as Town’s U23s won 1-0 in a friendly at Needham Market with Tawanda Chirewa on target for the Blues. Downes, Jackson, Kenlock and McGavin have been training with the U23s throughout pre-season having been told they can move on. The latter three previously featured at Bury last Tuesday, while Downes was involved in his first game during pre-season. All four were replaced in the second half with the squad augmented by a number of academy scholars. Midfielder Teddy Bishop wasn't involved as he has been at Lincoln City today ahead completing the formalities relating to his move to the Imps. Striker Ben Morris played his first game after suffering his second cruciate knee ligament injury in pre-season last year before being replaced at the break. Half-time sub Chirewa netted the only goal of the game 11 minutes into the second half with a curling effort, his second of pre-season following a similar strike in the first team friendly at Dartford earlier this month. Meanwhile, Town’s U18s drew 2-2 with May & Baker at Aveley’s Parkside with Jack Manly netting a penalty and Gerard Buabo grabbing the second before the home side levelled in the penultimate minute. Elsewhere, Blues target Hayden Coulson was on target twice for Middlesbrough as the Teessiders, who are currently on tour in Devon, won 7-0 at Tavistock in a pre-season game. The left-back was replaced at half-time. U23s: Bort, Agbaje, Kenlock (Bradshaw), McGavin (Bello), Smith, Baggott (Stephenson), Crane, Downes (Cutbush), Jackson (Barbrook), Page (Chirewa 46), Morris (Valentine 46).

Photos: Matchday Images/PagePix



