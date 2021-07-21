Warne Confirms Crooks Joining Boro

Wednesday, 21st Jul 2021 21:57 Rotherham manager Paul Warne has confirmed that Blues target Matt Crooks is close to joining Middlesbrough. Boro are reported to have increased their offer for the 27-year-old to an initial £1.1 million. Crooks had been the subject of two rebuffed Town bids, £400,000 and then either £500,000 or £600,000. Boro had an earlier offer of £750,000 rising to £1.25 million turned down by the Millers before making their successful bid earlier this week. “It’s not top secret that a bid has been accepted,” Warne told the Rotherham Advertiser. Crooksy’s got his medical to have. I cannot foresee him playing another game in a Rotherham United shirt. “Middlesbrough increased their bid to a level where the chairman felt everyone came out feeling happy. Obviously the player wants to play in the Championship and he deserves that right.” Warne added: “We’ve had a good two and a half seasons out of him. He’s improved no end physically and in his understanding of the game. That’s down to my coaches. “He will be sorely missed in the dressing room, that is for sure. Your best players always move on.” Town were still keen to sign Crooks despite signing Scott Fraser from MK Dons last week but will now have to look at different options as they add to their midfield strength.

Photo: Action Images



Counagoal added 22:02 - Jul 21

Warne was never going to let us have him anyway, did really want him but need to focus on other positions now, especially CB!! 0

OwainG1992 added 22:06 - Jul 21

Warne clearly thinks alot of himself and his coaches!

I disliked him previously and that's not changed.

I'd have liked Crooks but I trust Cook and Ashton to continue our exciting rebuild. 0

