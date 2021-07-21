U18s Draw With May & Baker

Wednesday, 21st Jul 2021 23:45 by James Ager Town's U18 side continued their pre-season preparations with an entertaining 2-2 draw in a friendly against May & Baker on Wednesday evening with goals coming from Jack Manly (pictured) and Gerard Buabo. The hosts took an early lead in just the third minute when a long throw into the Town box by Abidemi Lamina was met by Carl Patten, who looped his header over Lewis Ridd in the Blues goal and into the net. Adem Atay's side hit back on the quarter-hour mark when Manly was bundled over in the box by Toluwa Dada, and the diminutive frontman stepped up to confidently beat keeper Jack Riddell from the spot. Four minutes later, Riddell parried a fierce shot from Buabo and Harry Barbrook reacted quickest to fire the loose ball home, only to see an assistant's flag raised for offside. As the hour mark approached, Riddell made a fine stop to deny Tyrese Osbourne, who had been played through one-on-one by Archie Kieran, and minutes later the keeper again did well to keep Manly's deflected near-post effort out. On 81 Buabo thought he had won the game for Town with a fine header at the back post following a cross from Yousuf Hoque, which was too powerful for Riddell to keep out, but then with the final whistle approaching, sub Tyler Richardson slotted home for the Thurlow Nunn First Division (South) side after a good burst forward from Lamina. U18s: Ridd (Williamson 69), Steele, Ayoola, Knock, Cook, H Barbrook (Unknown 61), Moodie (Kieran 46), Okunowo, Manly, Hoque (Osbourne 31), Buabo (Boatswain 46). Note: rolling subs.

