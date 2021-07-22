Cobbold Stand Mural Complete

Thursday, 22nd Jul 2021 16:03

The mural across the back of the Cobbold Stand, featuring the stars and momentous events in Town’s history, is now complete.

The mural depicts a timeline from the club’s formation through to the First Division title championship in 1961/62, the 1978 FA Cup victory, the UEFA Cup in in 1981 and on to the Second Division title win in 1991/92 and Wembley 2000, while also paying tribute to many of the club's heroes.

Plans for the mural were announced in January 2020 but were interrupted by the pandemic.

The glass on the back of the Cobbold Stand had been among the areas of the ground which had fallen into disrepair in recent seasons with a plastic coating having become detached.

The mural was designed by Town fan, Marcus Parrott, who was previously responsible for Town’s programme covers in 2018/19, while the Hudson Group supplied the print and fitting.

“The club wanted something that would catch the eye but that also told the story of Ipswich Town,” Parrott told the official website.

“Obviously being a fan of the club myself, it was a job that immediately appealed but design-wise it was a challenge because we had to work around the metal strips that hold in the panels of glass. Hopefully the end result will be well received by the supporters.”





Photo: ITFC

Suffolk_n_Proud added 16:08 - Jul 22

Watching that video made the hairs on my arms stand up. Looks great and so proud to be an ITFC supporter 6

BaddowBlue1 added 16:09 - Jul 22

Excellent job by all who have been involved in this project. 7

BotesdaleBlue added 16:10 - Jul 22

A fantastic first step in the long overdue transformation of Portman Road. Well done to all involved. It really is a brilliant piece of work. 6

Suffolk_n_Proud added 16:10 - Jul 22

Watched it again. LOVE it!!! 6

Bluearmy71 added 16:13 - Jul 22

F**king awesome, a credit to all those involved and as Suffolk n Proud alluded to, the pride you get watching that is something else!!



Its our D.N.A 4

miltonsnephew added 16:19 - Jul 22

Anyone else think doing the doors and Shutters and anything else that’s blue around the stadium they should all be the same blue colour as the mural?? 1

Wickwar_Blue added 16:23 - Jul 22

I have dust in my eye…. I’m not welling up…. That has reminded me of why I became a Town fan in the first place! Bloody proud of our history!



As an exile the sound of the seagulls bought back memories too.



Well done to all involved. Would love to see a Norwich equivalent! :-) 4

ImAbeliever added 16:23 - Jul 22

Absolutely brilliant ITID 4

wewerefamous added 16:26 - Jul 22

Miltonsnephew… exactly what I was thinking along with changing the black cladding. One step at a time but what a difference this makes to a previously run down and drab exterior. Fantastic start to the upgrade of the stadium… we’re actually seeing some money spent after years of neglect… on and off the pitch! COYB 2

trncbluearmy added 16:28 - Jul 22

Magnificent



COYB



perhaps a bit churlish but the scum would struggle to fill one window, TRUE THOUGH!

1

Rozeeboy74 added 16:28 - Jul 22

I think that is bloody perfect!!! 1

renoble added 16:30 - Jul 22

You see... we don't need pop music during or before the game; we have history! BTW, can you imagine what the one on carrow road would look like? Not much of an imagination needed actually. Great work. 0