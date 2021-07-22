Cobbold Stand Mural Complete
Thursday, 22nd Jul 2021 16:03
The mural across the back of the Cobbold Stand, featuring the stars and momentous events in Town’s history, is now complete.
The mural depicts a timeline from the club’s formation through to the First Division title championship in 1961/62, the 1978 FA Cup victory, the UEFA Cup in in 1981 and on to the Second Division title win in 1991/92 and Wembley 2000, while also paying tribute to many of the club's heroes.
Plans for the mural were announced in January 2020 but were interrupted by the pandemic.
The glass on the back of the Cobbold Stand had been among the areas of the ground which had fallen into disrepair in recent seasons with a plastic coating having become detached.
The mural was designed by Town fan, Marcus Parrott, who was previously responsible for Town’s programme covers in 2018/19, while the Hudson Group supplied the print and fitting.
“The club wanted something that would catch the eye but that also told the story of Ipswich Town,” Parrott told the official website.
“Obviously being a fan of the club myself, it was a job that immediately appealed but design-wise it was a challenge because we had to work around the metal strips that hold in the panels of glass. Hopefully the end result will be well received by the supporters.”
Photo: ITFC
