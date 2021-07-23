King Signs Pro Deal With Tractor Girls
Friday, 23rd Jul 2021 14:30
Midfielder Eloise King has become Ipswich Town Women’s third professional player having signed a one-year deal with an option for a further season.
The 19-year-old follows Sophie Peskett and Paige Peake, who penned pro contracts earlier in the summer.
Lifelong Town fan King came through the Blues’ WSL academy set-up and made her senior debut in August 2019, quickly establishing herself in the side.
In March 2020 she netted her first senior hat-trick in the 10-0 away victory over rivals Norwich City.
In total, King has made 19 senior appearances and has scored 13 goals for the Tractor Girls and has been capped by England at every level from U15s to U19s.
“I'm delighted! Obviously it's my childhood club so it everything to me and I'm just glad it's done now," she told iFollow Ipswich.
“As a kid it was something I always dreamed about and playing football for this club is something I always had in my mind as something I wanna do.”
