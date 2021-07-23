King Signs Pro Deal With Tractor Girls

Friday, 23rd Jul 2021 14:30 Midfielder Eloise King has become Ipswich Town Women’s third professional player having signed a one-year deal with an option for a further season. The 19-year-old follows Sophie Peskett and Paige Peake, who penned pro contracts earlier in the summer. Lifelong Town fan King came through the Blues’ WSL academy set-up and made her senior debut in August 2019, quickly establishing herself in the side. In March 2020 she netted her first senior hat-trick in the 10-0 away victory over rivals Norwich City. In total, King has made 19 senior appearances and has scored 13 goals for the Tractor Girls and has been capped by England at every level from U15s to U19s. “I'm delighted! Obviously it's my childhood club so it everything to me and I'm just glad it's done now," she told iFollow Ipswich. “As a kid it was something I always dreamed about and playing football for this club is something I always had in my mind as something I wanna do.” 🎥 "Signing a professional contract anywhere is unbelievable but to do it at my childhood club makes it mean that little bit extra."



Eloise King spoke to iFollow Ipswich after signing a professional contract with @ITFCWomen.



👇 #itfc pic.twitter.com/tePOKmnH0U — Ipswich Town FC (@IpswichTown) July 23, 2021 So happy to sign my first professional contract! Even better to do it at @ITFCWomen . My club 💙 pic.twitter.com/TGjpqn4rvs — EK (@Eloise_king7) July 23, 2021

Photos: ITFC/Ross Halls



Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.



Page:

1



Super_Cooper added 15:08 - Jul 23

Great. 3 goals against Naarch! Already a legend, put her on the mural!!

0

Page:

1

You need to login in order to post your comments