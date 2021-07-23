Coulson Left Out of Boro Squad
Friday, 23rd Jul 2021 20:01
Left-back Hayden Coulson has been left out of the Middlesbrough squad for this evening’s friendly at Plymouth.
TWTD reported on Wednesday that the Blues are closing in on the loan signing of the 23-year-old.
That evening, Coulson played the first 45 minutes of Boro’s 7-0 win at Tavistock and scored twice. The move now looks set to be confirmed in the days to come.
Former Blues target Matt Crooks was named in the Teessiders’ starting line-up - and scored the game's opening goal - having completed his switch from Rotherham earlier today.
Photo: Action Images
