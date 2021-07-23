Coulson Left Out of Boro Squad

Friday, 23rd Jul 2021 20:01 Left-back Hayden Coulson has been left out of the Middlesbrough squad for this evening’s friendly at Plymouth. TWTD reported on Wednesday that the Blues are closing in on the loan signing of the 23-year-old. That evening, Coulson played the first 45 minutes of Boro’s 7-0 win at Tavistock and scored twice. The move now looks set to be confirmed in the days to come. Former Blues target Matt Crooks was named in the Teessiders’ starting line-up - and scored the game's opening goal - having completed his switch from Rotherham earlier today. Here's how #Boro line up tonight 💪 #UTB pic.twitter.com/SpFQYZiKnf — Middlesbrough FC (@Boro) July 23, 2021

Photo: Action Images



renoble added 20:10 - Jul 23

No pop music needed for a tackle like that. Class. 0

cartman1972 added 20:17 - Jul 23

Anyone else checked Bersant Celina Wikipedia page? Says he signed today on a 3yr deal 🤝??? 🤔 0

SickParrot added 20:35 - Jul 23

Wikipedia says on loan with a view to permanent loan. Would be great if true but probably a wind up. 0

parhamblue added 20:36 - Jul 23

cartman 1972 Says: 'Joined League One club Ipswich Town on a season long loan with a view to a permanent move.[citation needed]' but I'll take that for sure!

0

oldbri added 20:38 - Jul 23

If true, wow wow wow.fantastic signing. 0

naenormalblues added 20:52 - Jul 23

I can’t believe there’s people who read Wikipedia to work out if we’ve signed someone 😂 0

cartman1972 added 20:55 - Jul 23

Not really @naenormalblues...the point being with the 🤔 it's always suspect as Wikipedia can be moderated 0

Marcus added 20:59 - Jul 23

Someone's playing silly with Wikipedia. It's speculative content. I did once set up Pride of Anglia to re-direct to Ipswich and the antithetical redirect to Norwich, lasted around two years before someone changed it. 0

cartman1972 added 21:00 - Jul 23

In fact it's now removed from their entirely 🙄 0

