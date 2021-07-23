Warnock: Coulson Felt Thigh in Training

Middlesbrough boss Neil Warnock says Blues target Hayden Coulson missed tonight’s friendly at Plymouth having “felt his thigh” in training earlier today.

TWTD reported on Wednesday that Town are closing in on the loan signing of the 23-year-old and given that situation the left-back’s absence from the squad which faced the Pilgrims at Home Park came as little surprise.

However, after the match Boro boss Warnock claimed Coulson had missed out due to a niggle.

“Coulson felt his thigh this morning in training and felt he couldn’t play,” he told Teesside Live.

“It’s a pity because he did well the other night [in the 7-0 win at Tavistock in which he scored twice] I thought.

“That’s one of those things. We lose Coulson and [Marc] Bola so we’re a little bit short in that area at the minute.”

Former Town target Matt Crooks, who completed his move from Rotherham earlier today, scored Boro’s opening goal in the 15th minute as they beat the Pilgrims 2-1 in the final game of their week training in the South-West.





Photo: Action Images