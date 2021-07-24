Tractor Girls in Friendly Action at Harlow

Saturday, 24th Jul 2021 09:38

Ipswich Town Women will now play Harlow Town away in their first pre-season friendly on Sunday afternoon (KO 2pm).

The Tractor Girls were originally set to face London Seaward away this weekend.

Supporters can pay what they want upon entry at the Harlow Arena.





Photo: ITFC