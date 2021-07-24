Pigott and Fraser Start Against Palace
Saturday, 24th Jul 2021 14:35
Joe Pigott and Scott Fraser make their first appearances in Town shirts as fans return to Portman Road for this afternoon’s pre-season friendly against Crystal Palace, while four of the other summer signings start, as does Kane Vincent-Young, but with Lee Evans missing.
Town start with new keeper Vaclav Hladky in goal, Vincent-Young at right-back, Matt Penney on the left and Toto Nsiala, who skippers, and Luke Woolfenden the centre-halves.
In midfield, youngster Cameron Humphreys is the surprise inclusion alongside new additions Rekeem Harper, Wes Burns and Scott Fraser. Strikers James Norwood and Pigott both start.
Evans is understood to have picked up a knock in training and is not involved, while Jon Nolan is again absent having suffered a calf problem early in pre-season.
A surprise on the bench is the inclusion of Kayden Jackson, who has been relegated to the U23s throughout pre-season up to now.
Macauley Bonne and Armando Dobra are also among the subs alongside a number of younger players.
New Palace boss Patrick Vieira is in charge of his new club for the second time having won 1-0 at Walsall last week.
The Eagles name a strong line-up featuring the likes of Wilfried Zaha, Jordan Ayew, Cheikhou Kouyate, Nathaniel Clyne, Jeffrey Schlupp and James McArthur.
Town: Hladky, Vincent-Young, Penney, Nsiala, Woolfenden, Humphreys, Burns, Harper, Pigott, Norwood, Fraser. Subs: Holy, Donacien, Armin, Ndaba, Clements, Nwabuele, Alexander, Healy, Ward, Dobra, Bonne, Jackson.
Palace: Guaita, Clyne, Kouyate, Tomkins, Mitchell, Riedewald, McArthur, Schlupp, Zaha, Mateta, Ayew. Subs: Butland, Ward, Guehi, Kelly, Hannam, Milivojevic, Wells-Morrison, Boateng, Rak-Sakyi, Street, Banks. Referee: Neil Hair (Cambridgeshire).
Photo: ITFC
