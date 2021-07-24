Pigott and Fraser Start Against Palace

Saturday, 24th Jul 2021 14:35 Joe Pigott and Scott Fraser make their first appearances in Town shirts as fans return to Portman Road for this afternoon’s pre-season friendly against Crystal Palace, while four of the other summer signings start, as does Kane Vincent-Young, but with Lee Evans missing. Town start with new keeper Vaclav Hladky in goal, Vincent-Young at right-back, Matt Penney on the left and Toto Nsiala, who skippers, and Luke Woolfenden the centre-halves. In midfield, youngster Cameron Humphreys is the surprise inclusion alongside new additions Rekeem Harper, Wes Burns and Scott Fraser. Strikers James Norwood and Pigott both start. Evans is understood to have picked up a knock in training and is not involved, while Jon Nolan is again absent having suffered a calf problem early in pre-season. A surprise on the bench is the inclusion of Kayden Jackson, who has been relegated to the U23s throughout pre-season up to now. Macauley Bonne and Armando Dobra are also among the subs alongside a number of younger players. New Palace boss Patrick Vieira is in charge of his new club for the second time having won 1-0 at Walsall last week. The Eagles name a strong line-up featuring the likes of Wilfried Zaha, Jordan Ayew, Cheikhou Kouyate, Nathaniel Clyne, Jeffrey Schlupp and James McArthur. Town: Hladky, Vincent-Young, Penney, Nsiala, Woolfenden, Humphreys, Burns, Harper, Pigott, Norwood, Fraser. Subs: Holy, Donacien, Armin, Ndaba, Clements, Nwabuele, Alexander, Healy, Ward, Dobra, Bonne, Jackson. Palace: Guaita, Clyne, Kouyate, Tomkins, Mitchell, Riedewald, McArthur, Schlupp, Zaha, Mateta, Ayew. Subs: Butland, Ward, Guehi, Kelly, Hannam, Milivojevic, Wells-Morrison, Boateng, Rak-Sakyi, Street, Banks. Referee: Neil Hair (Cambridgeshire).

Photo: ITFC



Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.



Page:

1



BlueandTruesince82 added 14:47 - Jul 24

No Evans then.... 0

Skip73 added 14:47 - Jul 24

Apart from the centre back pairing, the team is looking pretty strong. Still need 5 or 6 signings tho as we lack depth. 1

earlsgreenblue added 14:58 - Jul 24

Perhaps Jackson is on the bench as he’s being looked at as a potential “fee” transfer & will make the stage at some point? 🤞 0

BeattiesBackPocket added 15:00 - Jul 24

Evans has a slight knock apparently and not worth risking. Will be nice to see the newbies today but win lose or draw let’s not get carried away and everyone start moaning after it is for fitness and they are an established premier league side with some good players and Zaha who is different level. -1

Vancouver_Blue added 15:06 - Jul 24

Any way I can watch this match online from Canada? 0

ringwoodblue added 15:08 - Jul 24

Palace have some very good players so I’m not expecting a win today. Will be interesting to see how well Toto and Woolfie cope with Saha and Ayew. 0

SteveDt added 15:10 - Jul 24

Both centre backs told they are not good enough , no real width weak bench need 5/ 6 new players at least , the distraction of the window dressing seems to have worked . -1

algarvefan added 15:14 - Jul 24

Vancoverblue it is on PalaceTV live but you have to register and then pay about 15 quid. 2

Bildestoned added 15:20 - Jul 24

Strikes me that several of the ‘discarded’ players will be popping up on the pitch/bench if these long-promised signings don’t materialise. I hope we know what we’re a’ doin’ of boi! 1

trublulax added 15:30 - Jul 24

Skip73 - I agree, but be careful saying things such as “our squad lacks depth”. You’ll be shouted down by many who seem to merrily believe all we need is a starting XI 1

Page:

1

You need to login in order to post your comments