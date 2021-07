Siziba Nets Five For U23s

Saturday, 24th Jul 2021 21:46 Midfielder Zanda Siziba netted all five goals as Town’s U23s beat Cambridge United 5-4 in a pre-season friendly this morning. Town’s U18s were also in action and beat Spurs 3-2 with Ashley Boatswain netting twice and Jack Manly the other.

Photo: Matchday Images



