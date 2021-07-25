Town Target Rangers Defender Edmundson

Sunday, 25th Jul 2021 14:41 Town are looking to sign Rangers centre-half George Edmundson on a permanent basis. According to the Daily Record, the Blues are to make a bid for the 23-year-old and offer him a three-year deal. TWTD understands there is something in the reported interest. Derby County, where Edmundson spent the second half of last season on loan, are keen on his return to Pride Park but are only able to offer another loan due to their transfer embargo. Charlton, Sunderland and Portsmouth are also claimed to want him on loan, while Peterborough were linked earlier this summer. Rangers would prefer to do a permanent deal. Edmundson joined the Glasgow giants from Oldham in the summer of 2019, signing a four-year deal which still has two seasons to run. However, the Mancunian has never really established himself at Ibrox - he has made only 13 starts and four sub appearances, scoring twice - and has fallen down the pecking order following Nikola Katic’s return from a serious knee injury. Edmundson, who is 6ft 3in tall, came through the ranks at Oldham and spent time on loan with Ramsbotom United, Alfreton and AFC Fylde while with the Latics. In 2018/19 he was named in the League Two Team of the Year before making his move to Rangers that summer.

Photo: Action Images



notoriousITFC added 14:51 - Jul 25

Get him in! Would be an excellent signing for the Paul Cook regime

BL'AAAAAAARMY 4

Suffolkboy added 14:51 - Jul 25

If he has the physique and strength then he’s the right age group ,and presumably our lot assess him to be intellligent and mobile ; could be just the sort of addition we really need .

COYB 3

ringwoodblue added 14:53 - Jul 25

We definitely need more defenders. Someone with a bit more experience and potential Captain material would be nice 3

OwainG1992 added 15:16 - Jul 25

I saw a couple of his early appearances when younger.

Looked raw and very powerful.

He's at a good age.

Trained with quality CB's like Gouldson and co at Rangers.

I have to say this would be another coup. 1

PortmanTerrorist added 15:21 - Jul 25

We will simply not be linked with crocked, over-the-hill, inconsistent types as long as this regime is in place....thank goodness. Had a belly full of that and got us nowhere. Not every signing will come good but simply cannot be as bad as the last 5-6 years! Trust the process, and if serious, this sounds a positive option at CB, but half expect a decent loan signing in that position later on in the window. 3

stiffy501 added 15:23 - Jul 25

Well the last two we got from Rangers were not bad !! 2

RegencyBlue added 15:27 - Jul 25

Don’t know anything about him but on the face of it he ticks the right boxes.



We need to get our business done whoever we are looking at.



2

jas0999 added 15:52 - Jul 25

We certainly need a CB. Ticks all the boxes and a permanent deal as well. Great for building a team for not only this season but next. 2

Menton added 16:04 - Jul 25

Is his arse hairy enough? 0

tempzzzz added 16:06 - Jul 25

Yes! This would be a great deal! One area we're still lacking in quality cover for. Would still like to see the Celina deal done and get Coulson in on loan too. Get this one done and then move on to those. COYB 1

BotesdaleBlue added 16:11 - Jul 25

I don't think there has been any reported link this summer, where Sunderland have not also be mentioned as possible suiters!



From what I've read in the above news story he looks just the manto strenthen us at the back. I do think we could do with two centre backs though, with one being an experienced older (but not too old) head. 0

