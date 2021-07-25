Town Target Rangers Defender Edmundson
Sunday, 25th Jul 2021 14:41
Town are looking to sign Rangers centre-half George Edmundson on a permanent basis.
According to the Daily Record, the Blues are to make a bid for the 23-year-old and offer him a three-year deal. TWTD understands there is something in the reported interest.
Derby County, where Edmundson spent the second half of last season on loan, are keen on his return to Pride Park but are only able to offer another loan due to their transfer embargo.
Charlton, Sunderland and Portsmouth are also claimed to want him on loan, while Peterborough were linked earlier this summer. Rangers would prefer to do a permanent deal.
Edmundson joined the Glasgow giants from Oldham in the summer of 2019, signing a four-year deal which still has two seasons to run.
However, the Mancunian has never really established himself at Ibrox - he has made only 13 starts and four sub appearances, scoring twice - and has fallen down the pecking order following Nikola Katic’s return from a serious knee injury.
Edmundson, who is 6ft 3in tall, came through the ranks at Oldham and spent time on loan with Ramsbotom United, Alfreton and AFC Fylde while with the Latics.
In 2018/19 he was named in the League Two Team of the Year before making his move to Rangers that summer.
Photo: Action Images
