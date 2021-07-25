Edmundson Could Be First Â£1m Signing of New Era
Sunday, 25th Jul 2021 21:31
Town have reportedly offered Rangers Â£1 million for central defender George Edmundson.
Earlier this afternoon, it emerged that the Blues are targeting the 23-year-old, who is surplus to requirements at Ibrox.
Town have made a bid for the former Oldham man with the Daily Record reporting that the offer on the table is around Â£1 million.
However, Championship clubs have also shown interest with Rangers having previously turned down a number of offers this summer.
We understand the Blues are in discussions regarding Edmundson and are ready to hand the player a four-year deal at Portman Road.
Derby County, where Edmundson spent the second half of last season on loan, are keen on his return to Pride Park but are only able to offer another loan due to their transfer embargo, which is the case with a number of the other interested parties.
Championship new boys Peterborough were keen on Edmundson earlier in the summer but have dropped out of the running.
More recently, League One trio Charlton, Sunderland and Portsmouth were claimed to want him on loan, however, it's Championship clubs who are the Blues' competition with Rangers looking to do a permanent deal.
If the reported figure of Â£1 million is correct - and Rangers previously turned down a Â£750,000 bid this summer - the central defender will become the most expensive signing of the Gamechanger revolution so far.
Edmundson joined the Glasgow giants from Oldham for Â£750,000 in the summer of 2019, signing a four-year deal which still has two seasons to run.
However, the Mancunian has never really established himself at Ibrox - he has made only 13 starts and four sub appearances, scoring twice - and has fallen down the pecking order following Nikola Katicâ€™s return from a serious knee injury.
Edmundson, who is 6ft 3in tall, came through the ranks at Oldham and spent time on loan with Ramsbottom United, Alfreton and AFC Fylde while with the Latics.
In 2018/19 he was named in the League Two Team of the Year before making his move to Rangers that summer.
Photo: Action Images
