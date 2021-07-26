Town in Talks to Sign Chaplin

Monday, 26th Jul 2021 10:02 TWTD understands Town are closing in on a move for Barnsley forward Conor Chaplin, who previously played for Blues boss Paul Cook at Portsmouth. We understand that talks are ongoing regarding the 24-year-old and a deal could be done before the end of the week. Chaplin came through the youth system at Pompey having joined them aged six and broke into their senior side in 2014/15 and was a regular in Cookâ€™s side at Fratton Park after he took over at the start of the following campaign. Worthing-born Chaplin joined Coventry on loan in the summer of 2018 with the move becoming a permanent switch in the January. The following summer he joined Barnsley on a four-year deal. In 2020/21 5ft 7in tall Chaplin, who plays wide or centrally as a number 10, made 34 starts and five sub appearances, scoring four goals.

Photo: Action Images



Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.



Page:

1



miltonsnephew added 10:11 - Jul 26

Would be a great signing!!! 3

BlueBlood90 added 10:11 - Jul 26

I'd certainly be happy to take a player that made 34 starts for a side who made the Championship play offs last season. At 24 he's still young enough to hopefully kick on another level too. More potentially good business! 5

OwainG1992 added 10:12 - Jul 26

Just been reading about this on twitter.

This is someone I've kept an eye on for about 4 years.

This is a talented footballer who I have to say we be another coup!

If we manage to sign him and Edmondson from the Gers, Yes it's a a big if right now but My word This is exciting. 6

BlueandTruesince82 added 10:14 - Jul 26

How are Barnnsley willing to let this guy go?! 3

JewellintheTown added 10:20 - Jul 26

If this rumour was during any of the previous managers reigns in the Marcus Evans era, I'm sure there'd be more than a few Charlie Chaplin jokes flowing on here. 0

runaround added 10:23 - Jul 26

Please get this done ITFC. Will be a real marquee signing 1

rdibble added 10:26 - Jul 26

Would be a great signing Iâ€™m buzzing 1

BcarefulwhatUWish4 added 10:26 - Jul 26

Good player. Not an incredible scoring record; but more importantly creates opportunities for others and has a high work rate. The kind of player who doesn't give up. A welcome signing if it happens. 0

Len_Brennan added 10:27 - Jul 26

Would be very happy with this signing. Attacking wide left; would do a lot of damage in League 1. 0

Page:

1

You need to login in order to post your comments