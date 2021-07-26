Town in Talks to Sign Chaplin
Monday, 26th Jul 2021 10:02
TWTD understands Town are closing in on a move for Barnsley forward Conor Chaplin, who previously played for Blues boss Paul Cook at Portsmouth.
We understand that talks are ongoing regarding the 24-year-old and a deal could be done before the end of the week.
Chaplin came through the youth system at Pompey having joined them aged six and broke into their senior side in 2014/15 and was a regular in Cookâ€™s side at Fratton Park after he took over at the start of the following campaign.
Worthing-born Chaplin joined Coventry on loan in the summer of 2018 with the move becoming a permanent switch in the January. The following summer he joined Barnsley on a four-year deal.
In 2020/21 5ft 7in tall Chaplin, who plays wide or centrally as a number 10, made 34 starts and five sub appearances, scoring four goals.
Photo: Action Images
