Mukandi Town's Head of Strength and Conditioning
Monday, 26th Jul 2021 15:02
Ivan Mukandi is Town’s new head of strength and conditioning.
Mukandi was with Arsenal’s academy for seven years from 2014, working with their U15s to their U23s, and also with the Gunners' women's side.
He has a BSc (Hons) in Sport Psychology and Coaching Sciences and MSc in Strength and Conditioning, and is an accredited coach with the United Kingdom Strength and Conditioning Association and British Sport and Exercise Association, as well as having a UEFA B License.
Earlier in the summer new director of performance Andy Rolls mentioned Mukandi’s appointment when listing the new staff who would be working under him.
“I’ve brought in a lot of new people, I know a lot of them have been released but we’re trying to really put a lot of effort and strength into that department,” he told iFollow Ipswich.
“We’ve got a new head of sports science in Andy Costin, we’ve got a new first-team fitness coach in Ash [Jon Ashton], we have got a new head of strength and conditioning called Ivan, who hasn’t started yet.
“So we’re trying to put a lot of energy [into that] and the club are supporting us really hard in that to try and upgrade that system.
“[Physio] Matt Byard and his medical team have done brilliantly over the last year, especially with Covid, but I think he needs some support and help, he can’t be expected to do everything that he’s always done. So we’re trying to support that whole structure.”
Photo: Matchday Images
