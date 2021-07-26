Edmundson Bid Accepted

Monday, 26th Jul 2021 15:12 TWTD understands Rangers have accepted Townâ€™s offer for central defender George Edmundson. Town made a bid understood to be approaching Â£1 million over the weekend which the Gers agreed to accept this morning. Edmundson is at the club this afternoon with talks regarding personal terms ongoing with the Blues offering the former Oldham man a four-year deal. Confirmation of the move could come later today. Championship clubs have also shown interest in Edmundson this summer with Rangers having previously turned down a number of offers, the highest Â£750,000. If the Blues complete the move, the central defender will become the most expensive signing of the Gamechanger revolution so far. Derby County, where Edmundson spent the second half of last season on loan, are keen on his return to Pride Park but are only able to offer another loan due to their transfer embargo, which is the case with a number of the other interested parties. Championship new boys Peterborough were keen on Edmundson earlier in the summer but have dropped out of the running. More recently, League One trio Charlton, Sunderland and Portsmouth were claimed to want him on loan, however, Rangers have been looking to do a permanent deal. Edmundson joined the Glasgow giants from Oldham for Â£750,000 in the summer of 2019, signing a four-year deal which still has two seasons to run. However, the Mancunian has never really established himself at Ibrox - he has made only 13 starts and four sub appearances, scoring twice - and has fallen down the pecking order following Nikola Katicâ€™s return from a serious knee injury. Edmundson, who is 6ft 3in tall, came through the ranks at Oldham and spent time on loan with Ramsbottom United, Alfreton and AFC Fylde while with the Latics. In 2018/19 he was named in the League Two Team of the Year before making his move to Rangers that summer.

Photo: Action Images



Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.



Page:

1



TrueBlue66 added 15:16 - Jul 26

It's all starting to come together. 9

90z added 15:18 - Jul 26

Building a team with some quality signings! Really looking forward to this season. Still think another 1 or 2 forward players & another Lb and Cb! 4

LegendofthePhoenix added 15:19 - Jul 26

Get in you beauty. The revolution is well underway.

3

dirtydingusmagee added 15:20 - Jul 26

Good, another box ticked. 3

rfretwell added 15:21 - Jul 26

Get in there! Another sign of real intent by Gamechanger if/when this goes through. 3

Mediocre_Quick added 15:22 - Jul 26

Here. We. GO! 1

Orraman added 15:23 - Jul 26

Quality addition with good experience above our current level. A four year deal should be a sweetener and when he checks out our other recent signings he must realise that this is a club with real ambition which he can be a big part of 6

buzbyblue added 15:25 - Jul 26

excellent news, all bits crossed we get this over the line today or tomorrow 2

Kentish_Tractor added 15:26 - Jul 26





Rangers fans on their forums seem to think he wasn't bad, just not as good as their other options - and apparently he was a bit of a muppet which essentailly sealed his fate -



I hope he has learned from this and isn't going to be trouble. We have enough trouble for a whole squad just in Norwood...



Still, if he joins I will welcome him and hope he goeson to become a key player for us. Sounds like we are hedging a lot on this young man. I hope he is worth it.Rangers fans on their forums seem to think he wasn't bad, just not as good as their other options - and apparently he was a bit of a muppet which essentailly sealed his fate - https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/55004563 I hope he has learned from this and isn't going to be trouble. We have enough trouble for a whole squad just in Norwood...Still, if he joins I will welcome him and hope he goeson to become a key player for us. 4

The_Romford_Blue added 15:28 - Jul 26

HMS Piss The League 3.0 0

Europablue added 15:28 - Jul 26

Kentish_Tractor There's a bit of a moral difference between drink driving and going to a party when he shouldn't have. 7

McDinker_9 added 15:31 - Jul 26

Yet another player joining who was linked with championship clubs, highly rated by Derby fans.

Great business yet again, bring in a couple more and then bring on Morecambe! COYB! 2

Kentish_Tractor added 15:32 - Jul 26

Europablue - Oh absolutely - I just hope this is his only indiscretion and he doesn't do anything else! 2

trublulax added 15:34 - Jul 26

This would be huge 1

BlueandTruesince82 added 15:35 - Jul 26

Just the pleasure of getting one over on Rooney would be worth the million quid alone 2

vanmunt added 15:39 - Jul 26

Last year we were chuffed to get Ward, itâ€™s like a dream and I will wake up with Lambert/Evans still in charge. 3

bluethruandthru added 15:41 - Jul 26

Big - and this is without a recruitment team in place yet. 0

Barty added 15:42 - Jul 26

Excellent and lets hope this is all done and dusted today / tomorrow. Things are looking good . COYB 3

Fat_Boy_Tim added 15:44 - Jul 26

If they accepted the bid this morning he's made good time getting here from Glesga for this afternoon! He does look a good prospect. I'm not the first to say it but we were a Championship side and we bought Div 1 players and ended up in Div 1, do the reverse and... 3

Europablue added 15:52 - Jul 26

Kentish_Tractor It's serious whenever a player betrays trust. In this day and age, it is ridiculous that a player gets no real consequence from a drunk driving charge. I would have been fine with Norwood being fired (although, effectively that would be stupid as you are giving away a player), but for sure I would have liked the club to have banned him for a few matches. -1

Oldboy added 15:53 - Jul 26

Fantastic news. Just what was needed. 3

inghamspur added 16:02 - Jul 26

Good news. Need another centre back partner now, as Nsiala & Woolfenden are not up to it and will only be used as back up should they still be at the club. -1

Tampa_Florida_Blue added 16:06 - Jul 26

In my eyes a CB or 2 has been so much needed to be signed. This a good signing (assuming he signs) in a much needed area for good players. 1

Bazza8564 added 16:31 - Jul 26

Great news, we all knew another CB was required so this is, as others have said, another box ticked.



Ashton said 5 more minimum, with this one, Pigott and Fraser that leaves two more, and ample time to land them.



Serious impressed with the intent and ability to deliver from the new team !! 0

Page:

1

You need to login in order to post your comments