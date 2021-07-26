Coulson Move Delayed By Lack of Left-Back Options at Boro

Monday, 26th Jul 2021 19:50 TWTD understands Hayden Coulson’s loan move to the Blues has been delayed by Middlesbrough’s lack of options at left-back. TWTD reported a week ago that the 23-year-old would join Town on a season-long loan. However, the Teessiders' first-choice left-back Marc Bola is currently sidelined with a minor injury, while manager Neil Warnock said Coulson himself missed Friday’s friendly at Plymouth due to a similarly slight thigh problem. Marcus Tavernier filled in against the Pilgrims but Warnock is keen to add to that area of his squad with Ciaron Brown, who is expected to leave Cardiff this summer, among three he says are under consideration. “We are looking for another left-sided player,” Warnock told the Northern Echo. “And he [Brown] is one of three lads that we’re looking at, at the minute. “We’re a bit short on that left side, and I think you’re asking a bit too much of Pelts [Lee Peltier]. He can do the right and centre, but you’re asking a bit much of him to be on the left too. “It’s nice to have a natural left footer, and you saw [at Plymouth] we’re short in that area.” Once Boro have their left-back situation sorted, Coulson will be free to join the Blues for his season-long loan spell.

Photo: Action Images



Trac70 added 19:59 - Jul 26

I'm sure we can help them out. Enter Myles Kenlock!!!! 😂🤣 2

bluewarrior added 20:10 - Jul 26

Yes Trac70, good point. Very surprised Warnock hasn’t come in with cash plus Coulson for Kenlock 😂😂😂 1

Trac70 added 20:17 - Jul 26

Bluewarrior we can only hope. 😉 0

JewellintheTown added 20:28 - Jul 26

Warnock, please take Jackson as a freebie too. We think he's a forward but can't really tell. He's probably got as much chance of being a left back though. 1

dirtydingusmagee added 20:32 - Jul 26

well its still ''on'', which is good, im sure Warnock will get his player in asap. 0

SamWhiteUK added 20:45 - Jul 26

Why don't we go after whoever Boro are after? :P 0

